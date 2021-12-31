Xcel Energy to end fire-related outages

Xcel Energy Thursday night issued the following press release on ending controlled electric outages in mountain counties, including Eagle County, connected to the Boulder fires:

Xcel Energy is expected to end the controlled outages that are in place this evening for customers in several counties, and those customers should have their power restored overnight. The controlled outages were put in place to decrease the amount of natural gas being used by furnaces, because of the impact of wildfires on the natural gas infrastructure that supports the system in Summit County and Grand County. The outages are impacting customers in Summit, Grand, Lake, Eagle, Saguache, Rio Grande and Alamosa counties. Once their power is restored, customers in those counties are asked to continue conserving natural gas so our natural gas system can continue to provide reliable service to the mountain region. The duration of the controlled outages was longer than initially expected for many customers, so we thank you for your patience and for helping ensure our natural gas system can continue to serve all our customers.

Xcel Energy also had to turn off natural gas service to customers in Superior and Louisville to minimize safety concerns. The company will provide space heaters to affected customers in those communities—more details on where to pick up the heaters will be shared when they are available.

Xcel Energy would also like to remind customers to stay away from downed power lines. Today’s high winds caused extensive damage in many communities, and crews are out restoring outages as quickly as possible.

In addition to lowering their thermostats, here are some easy ways for customers to conserve:

Let the sunlight in and keep the cold out – Open blinds to take advantage of the sun’s warmth during the day but close them at night to insulate against the cold air outside.

More information on ways to save energy can be found on the Energy Saving Tips page at xcelenergy.com.

As an important safety reminder, if customers ever detect a sulfur or rotten egg smell inside or near their home, it could be the odorant that we put in natural gas to help detect leaks. If they notice that smell, leave home immediately. Do not turn any electrical devices on or off, do not use a garage door opener, and never use any phone until they are outside and away, then call us at 1-800-895-2999. In a life-threatening emergency, call 911.

We apologize for any inconvenience and thank customers for all your natural gas conservation efforts. We will provide customers updates as the situation develops, and additional information will be available on www.xcelenergy.com.