Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa names Cerda as new Director of Food & Beverage

Alejandro Cerda as the new Director of Food & Beverage at the award-winning Colorado resort.

With more than 18 years of hospitality experience, Cerda spent the last 5+ years with Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, serving as the General Manager of Food & Beverage for both Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Pittsburgh and Kimpton Muse Hotel in New York City. Other previous experience includes restaurant management positions at the Hyatt Regency Jersey City in New Jersey, at the Andaz 5thAvenue – a concept by Hyatt in New York and for Grupo Habita hotels in Mexico City.

An avid skier & hiker, Cerda is thrilled to be returning to the Vail Valley – he previously spent a ski season as a Restaurant Supervisor at the 8100 Mountainside Bar & Grill at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa.

A native of Mexico who is fluent in both English & Spanish, Cerda is a graduate of the School of Tourism and Hospitality Management at the Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City. He also studied business at Northeastern University in Boston.

The Westin Riverfront is home to Maya, a modern Mexican kitchen by Chef Richard Sandoval, which pours an extensive collection of more than 100 tequilas. The menu at Maya showcases Chef Sandoval’s vibrant take on traditional Mexican recipes using high-quality ingredients. Last winter, The Westin Riverfront launched the new Riverfront Market, which offers savory to-go meals, healthy snacks & decadent treats, along with a carefully curated selection of retail items. The resort is also home to a Starbucks and The Lookout Lobby Bar, which serves bites, sandwiches and entrees, along with craft cocktails and Colorado microbrews.

“Alejandro has a proven track record of delivering measurable results and empowering his team and I am confident that he will bring a great energy & vibrancy to our dining experience,” said Westin Riverfront General Manager Brian Harrier. “He is joining our resort at the perfect time as we gear up to cater to both locals and visitors during another busy ski season.”

The resort offers more than 7,500 total square feet of banquet and meeting space, including the 4,000 square foot Riverside Ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows highlighting the stunning Beaver Creek Mountain views, plus a beautifully landscaped Wedding Lawn and a 2,000 square foot outdoor banquet terrace.

Owned and managed by Colorado’s East West Hospitality, the award-winning Westin Riverfront offers 230 guest residences, each featuring a custom kitchen, five-piece bathroom, gas fireplace and Westin Heavenly Bed. Amenities at The Westin Riverfront include Spa Anjali, an Athletic Club offering 50+ group exercise classes weekly and a year-round outdoor pool and three infinity hot tubs. Skiers & snowboarders can enjoy direct access to Beaver Creek Mountain via the Riverfront Express Gondola during the winter months and unparalleled access to hiking, biking, fly fishing, golf and more during the spring, summer & fall.

For more information on The Westin Riverfront, please visit www.westinriverfront.com or call 1-866-949-1616.