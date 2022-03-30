Westin Riverfront names new sales and marketing director

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa this week issued the following press release on two new staff moves:

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley is excited to announce that Danielle McNair is now serving as Director of Sales & Marketing at the award-winning resort.

Danielle McNair

The Westin Riverfront also recently hired Catherine Dierolf as a Leisure Sales Manager.

McNair joins The Westin Riverfront from the Viceroy Snowmass, another luxury Colorado resort managed by East West Hospitality, where she most recently served as the Director of Business Development.

A graduate of the University of Georgia, McNair’s diverse hospitality experience includes roles in catering, event design and sales and marketing at several top Colorado companies, including Vail Resorts, the Vail Valley Partnership and the Sonnenalp Resort of Vail. McNair has lived in the Vail Valley for 20+ years and holds a Certified Hospitality Sales Professional Certification from the American Hotel and Lodging Association.

Catherine Dierlof

Dierolf joins The Westin Riverfront from Ski.com. A graduate of Stockton University, she previously spent 6+ years working for Vail Resorts, starting as a Certified Snowboard Instructor before becoming a Leisure Hospitality Sales Coordinator.

“We are thrilled to have Danielle leading The Westin Riverfront sales team. She possesses an institutional knowledge of mountain resort sales and is a passionate member of our Vail Valley community,” said Westin Riverfront General Manager Brian Harrier. “As we wrap up another fantastic winter, we are excited to tackle the remainder of 2022 and beyond with this seasoned sales group in place.”

