Victorious Hickenlooper says it’s time to turn the page on Sen. Cory Gardner

Former Democratic Denver mayor and Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, who is cruising to victory over incumbent Republican Sen. Cory Gardner by an 11-point margin with 72% of the voted counted, issued the following statement:

Tonight, following his decisive victory, Senator-elect John Hickenlooper addressed Coloradans on Facebook Live:

Good evening.

Tonight, your message is loud and clear — it’s time to put the poisonous politics of this era behind us and come together to move forward.

More Coloradans have voted in this election than in any election in our state’s history.

As it looks now, Colorado is going to have the highest voter turnout of any state in any election in our nation’s history.

Clearly, people are saying it’s time to turn the page. It’s time for a different approach.

Now it’s time to start solving problems and helping people. And that’s exactly what I intend to do.

I want you to know that I am honored by the trust you have placed in me, and I’m deeply committed to the job ahead.

We’ve got to get Washington working for everyone.

Regardless of which party ends up controlling the Senate, I want you to know that I will work with anyone and everyone to help Coloradans.

We’ve had enough of leaders thinking it was their job to only represent “Red America” or “Blue America,” “Red Colorado” or “Blue Colorado.”

I’ve always believed it’s my job to represent all Colorado.

That’s what it’s going to take to beat this pandemic.

To make sure people have decent jobs and main street businesses can grow again.

To get quality, affordable healthcare for everyone.

To work toward racial and social justice, and address the pervasive inequities that our nation has tolerated for too long.

And to protect our planet, and address the nightmare of these endless wildfires by tackling climate change.

There’s a lot to do, and Lord knows the system in Washington is a broken mess. But I’m an optimist. I know this country is ready to begin a new chapter.

So tonight, I pledge to you – I will work my heart out for this state that I love. And I will do everything I can to bring common sense and decency to our work.

I want to thank Senator Gardner for his service and wish him and his family the very best.

And I want to say to everyone that voted for him, I will be your Senator as well.

Thank you to my wife Robin and my son Teddy for standing with me and being an essential part of everything I am and everything I do. I can’t thank you enough.

Thank you to my amazing staff who had to adapt to this crisis, and campaign in a way that none of us ever could possibly have imagined. I’m grateful for your time, your resilience, and your talent.

Thank you to everyone who volunteered, who endorsed this campaign, put up a sign, talked to a friend, chipped in a few bucks, made phone calls, sent texts or cast a vote.

And thank you to the people of Colorado, for your confidence and trust. I can’t wait to be your Senator.

Together, I know we can change Washington.

Thank you so much.

Let’s get to work.