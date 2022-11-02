Vail’s coordinated election set for Nov. 8

The Town of Vail on Wednesday issued the following press release on its coordinated election set for Tuesday, Nov. 8:

Vail’s election, coordinated with Eagle County, takes place Tuesday, Nov. 8. There are approximately 3,000 voters eligible to participate in the Vail election.

In addition to federal, state and countywide issues and candidates, Vail voters will help determine the outcome of Ballot Issue 2H which provides for the formation of the Eagle Valley Transportation Authority and a .5% sales tax in order to expand and enhance transportation across the Eagle River Valley. The ballot also includes question 2I which would allow the Town of Vail to retain any housing sales tax collected in 2022 in excess of the $4.5 million approved by voters in November 2021.

Ballots were mailed to all active registered voters on Oct. 17. Voters who have not yet received a ballot should visit an Eagle County Voter Service and Polling Center to pick one up in person, as the deadline to request a ballot be mailed has passed. Visit Voter Center Locations, Dates, and Times (eaglecounty.us) for more information. Available services include voter registration, changes to registrations, accessible voting, in-person voting, ballot drop boxes and replacement ballots.

In Vail, the Voter Service and Polling Center be open at The Grand View on the top level of the Lionshead parking structure on Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 8 (Election Day) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are also 24-hour ballot drop boxes throughout Eagle County including outside of the Vail Municipal Building, 75 S. Frontage Road W.

Ballots must be received by the Eagle County Clerk & Recorder no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, postmarks do not count. Voters are encouraged to return ballots early if they have completed voting. The recommended deadline to return ballots by mail was Oct. 31 to ensure it is received by 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Preliminary election results will be announced throughout the evening on the Eagle County website at www.eaglecounty.us, as well as on Twitter @ECClerk and the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder Facebook page facebook.com/EagleCountyClerk.

A recap of the evening’s results for Vail’s election will be posted to the Town of Vail website at vailgov.com as well as on Twitter @VailGov with the hashtag #VailElection and on Facebook at facebook.com/TownofVail.

Certified election results will be announced no later than Dec. 1 upon final count of ballots received from overseas and active military voters.

For additional questions about the upcoming election, contact the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder’s Office at 970-328-8715 or email elections@eaglecounty.com.

