Vail to weigh emergency order allowing public alcohol consumption

Recommendations from Vail’s Economic Recovery Team will be presented to the Vail Town Council at its Tuesday, May 19 evening meeting. The team has been working to develop tactics to provide relief and support to the business community while respecting and operating within the public health orders from Eagle County and the state of Colorado.

The discussion items are listed as 7.2 and 8.1 on the virtual meeting agenda which begins at 6 p.m. The meeting will be live streamed at www.highfivemedia.org/live-five. Public comment will be taken in advance at publicinput.vailtowncouncil@vailgov.com.

The newly formed economic recovery team is comprised of members of the Vail Economic Advisory Council and includes representatives from retail, restaurants, lodging, health and nonprofit organizations as well Vail Valley Partnership and Vail Chamber and Business Association. The team has met twice and is building on Eagle County’s economic recovery efforts and the work of the Vail Valley Foundation’s industry task forces.

Recommendations to be presented Tuesday include extending the outdoor capacity of retail and restaurants by using town right-of way, allowing consumption of alcohol in designated public areas, reimagining events such as the Vail Farmers’ Market and Fourth of July, bulk orders of face masks and adding hand washing stations for public use, and consideration of a rent relief program for commercial business owners.

The Town Council will be asked to take immediate action Tuesday with adoption of an emergency ordinance allowing consumption of alcoholic beverages in designated public places. Approval of Ordinance No. 6 would allow the restaurant and bar community to do substantially more carry-out business in the villages by accommodating more patrons than would be allowed in their establishments during this public health emergency situation.

Also included during Tuesday’s meeting will be updates on the Vail Farmers’ Market which will begin June 14 with a virtual format offering curbside pickup of fresh Colorado produce, as well as plans to continue with the tradition of fireworks on the Fourth of July plus a socially-distanced walking tour of stationary parade floats throughout the villages.

To review the staff memo on the economic recovery recommendations and other agenda items for the May 19 meeting, visit www.vailgov.com/agendas.