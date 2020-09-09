Vail seeks pro, con statements on de-Gallagher ballot issue

The Vail Town Clerk’s Office is accepting pro and con statements on Ballot Issue 2G, which will appear on the Eagle County Coordinated Election ballot on Nov. 3.

Ballot Issue 2G is Vail’s only election question. It asks voters to “de-Gallagher” by authorizing the Vail Town Council to adjust the town’s mill levy rate for the sole purpose of sustaining existing levels of revenue from future state-imposed reductions in residential assessed valuation rates.

Per Colorado state law, comments received will be summarized for inclusion in the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) ballot issue notice, which will be mailed to all registered voters in the Town of Vail. To be included in the summary, comments must address the specific ballot issue and include the submitter’s name, signature and the address where they are registered to vote. Only comments filed by persons eligible to vote on the issue are required to be summarized for the ballot issue notice.

Pro and con statements can be delivered by hand or by mail to Vail Town Clerk Tammy Nagel at 75 S. Frontage Road; or by email to Town Clerk Tammy Nagel, at tnagel@vailgov.com. Statements must be received no later than noon Friday, Sept. 18; postmarks do not count.

The ballot language for Vail voters is as follows:

Ballot Issue 2G:

Ballot Title: Sustaining Existing Levels of Town Revenue from Future State Imposed Reductions in Residential Assessed Valuation Rates Due to Article X, Section 3 of the Colorado Constitution (Gallagher Amendment) or Similar State Action

Ballot Text:

WITHOUT RAISING THE MILL LEVY FOR THE 2021 TAX COLLECTION YEAR, SHALL THE VAIL TOWN COUNCIL HAVE THE AUTHORITY TO ADJUST THE TOWN OF VAIL’S MILL LEVY RATE THEREAFTER AS NEEDED FOR THE SOLE PURPOSE OF MAINTAINING REVENUES THAT MAY OTHERWISE BE LOST AS A RESULT OF STATE IMPOSED REDUCTIONS IN THE RATIO OF ASSESSED PROPERTY TAX VALUATIONS SO THAT THE ACTUAL TAX REVENUES GENERATED BY THE TOWN’S MILL LEVIES ARE THE SAME AS THE REVENUES THAT WOULD HAVE BEEN GENERATED HAD THE STATE NOT IMPOSED SUCH REDUCTIONS, IN ORDER TO ALLOW THE TOWN TO SUSTAIN SERVICES TO THE VAIL COMMUNITY?

YES/FOR __ NO/AGAINST __