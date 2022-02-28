Vail Resorts lifts indoor mask mandate

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Vail Resorts on Monday issued the following press statement on lifting its indoor mask mandate:
Effective today, Vail Resorts, Vail Mountain & Beaver Creek Resort will no longer require guests to wear face coverings in gondolas or indoor spaces, unless required by local public health or CDC high COVID-19 designations.
We continue to review our safety policies in accordance with the evolving nature of the pandemic. Based on the declining rates of COVID-19 and changes to public health guidance, this new policy means guests are no longer required to wear face coverings at Vail Mountain & Beaver Creek Resort at this time, including in restaurants, lodging properties, retail and rental locations, and base areas.
However, face coverings are still required on buses and shuttles per guidance from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Employees will still be required to wear face coverings in indoor guest facing areas and common spaces at this time, but will no longer be required to wear face coverings in employee only areas. Guest proof of vaccination is still required for cafeteria-style dining establishments.
Vail Resorts’ commitment to safety continues to be at the center of everything we do, and all policies are subject to change based on the evolving nature of the pandemic as well as federal, state, and local public health guidelines.
We thank all of our guests and employees for their continued understanding and cooperation as we work together to provide a safe and enjoyable mountain experience for all.