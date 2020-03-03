Vail Resorts introduces Epic Mountain Rewards for pass holders

When skiers and riders hit the slopes next season with the Company’s discounted pass products, the savings will continue all season long. Today, Vail Resorts introduced ‘Epic Mountain Rewards,’ which gives pass holders a discount of 20 percent off food and beverage, lodging, group ski and ride school lessons, equipment rentals and more at the Company’s North American owned and operated resorts.

Epic Mountain Rewards is available for everyone who purchases an Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass, Epic Day Pass, Epic Military Pass and most of the Company’s other pass products – regardless of whether guests plan to ski one day or every day of the season. Those passes are on sale now and the Epic Mountain Rewards discounts go into effect for the 2020-21 season.

“Last year, we changed the definition of a season pass by launching the Epic Day Pass and giving all skiers and riders the same value and flexibility – even if they only plan to ski or ride one day. Today, we are transforming the breadth of value offered with a pass by providing our pass holders truly epic discounts on their mountain experience,” said Kirsten Lynch, chief marketing officer of Vail Resorts.

With no sign-up, no point tracking and no blackout dates, Epic Mountain Rewards is designed to be as simple as possible. Pass holders get the 20 percent discounts by simply presenting their pass at the register or logging into their account for online reservations. In addition to the significant discount already offered by purchasing a pass product, a family of four will now be able save hundreds of dollars per day in food and beverage, lodging, group ski and ride school lessons, equipment rentals and select mountain activities.

“No other major pass product provides this level of across-the-board savings for skiers and riders – it is completely unique, even across the travel industry,” Lynch continued. “I’m especially excited about the simplicity of Epic Mountain Rewards – which requires no points, no requirements – just one of our pass products and, of course, a passion to have an Experience of a Lifetime at one of our resorts.”

Epic Mountain Rewards also includes 20 percent off Epic Mountain Express transportation in Colorado, Guided Cat Skiing Tours in Keystone and Heli-Skiing packages in Whistler Blackcomb. More details on Epic Mountain Rewards are in the details section of this release or online at www.epicmountainrewards.com.

FROM ONE DAY TO EVERY DAY

For guests looking for the most flexibility during the 2020-21 season, the Epic Pass continues to offer the best value and variety for unlimited skiing and riding. Launching at $979 for the 2020-21 winter season, the Epic Pass provides unlimited, unrestricted access to all of the Company’s 37 owned and operated resorts plus additional partner access at Telluride, Snowbasin, Sun Valley, Courchevel, Fernie, Kicking Horse, Hakuba Valley, Japan and more. Continuing for the 2020-21 season, the Company offers a complimentary Epic Pass for children age four and under who are signed-up ahead of the season.

For skiers and riders willing to navigate around a few peak dates, the Epic Local Pass offers an incredible value at $729 with access to all of the Company’s owned and operated North American resorts, which includes unlimited, unrestricted access to many resorts like Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte. In addition, the Epic Local Pass still provides ten combined days of holiday-restricted access at our world-class destinations of Vail, Whistler Blackcomb, and Beaver Creek, at no additional charge, plus additional partner access.

Back for its second season, the Epic Day Pass is a customizable pass for skiers and riders who may not need the unlimited access offered by a traditional season pass. For as low as $93 for a day of skiing or riding at world-class destinations like Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte, guests can create their own pass by selecting the number of days they plan to ski or ride – from one day to seven days – and whether or not to add holiday access. Guests can use their Epic Day Pass at any of the Company’s North American owned and operated resorts and have the flexibility to choose where, when and how frequently they want to ski or ride closer to their travel dates. Now the occasional skier and rider will be able save hundreds of dollars per day by saving up to 50 percent off lift ticket window prices and 20 percent off other mountain experiences with Epic Mountain Rewards.

The 2020-21 season will also feature the Keystone Plus Pass starting at $389. The Keystone Plus Pass provides incredible value to Colorado skiers and riders with unlimited access to Keystone, with holiday restrictions, and unlimited late spring skiing at Breckenridge, in addition to five days at Crested Butte, with holiday restrictions.

Returning for the third year, the Military Epic Pass program honors the epic service of the Company’s founders from the 10th Mountain Division and men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, Canadian Armed Forces and Australian Defence Force. With a significant discount from the Epic Pass, the 2020-21 Military Epic Pass provides an incredible value for Active or Retired service members and their families to enjoy unlimited, unrestricted skiing at the Company’s owned resorts for $169.

BUT WAIT…THERE’S MORE

The Epic SchoolKids Colorado Pack will return for the 2020-21 season, allowing children enrolled in kindergarten through fifth grade to receive four free days of skiing and riding at five of Colorado’s world-class resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte. In addition to twenty free days, the program also includes one free first-timer ski or ride lesson with equipment rental. The Company also offers a complimentary Epic Pass for children age four and under who are signed-up ahead of the season.

Through the Turn In Your Ticket program, guests who purchase a lift ticket between March 3, 2020 and the end of the 2019-20 ski season can apply the value of a single day ticket toward the price of an eligible 2020-21 pass product, including an Epic Day Pass with four or more days. This program applies to new pass holders who did not purchase a 2019-20 season pass product.

Those who purchase the Epic Pass or Epic Local Pass this spring can pay just $49 down and the remainder in September. They will also get ten Buddy Tickets and six Ski With a Friend Tickets. For additional convenience and flexibility, Buddy Tickets and Ski With a Friend Tickets can now be redeemed online, making it easier than ever to enjoy the mountains with family and friends.

NOW FOR THE DETAILS

· Epic Mountain Rewards: With no sign-up, no point tracking and no blackout dates on your Epic Mountain Rewards discounts, guests are automatically enrolled when they purchase an Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass, Epic Day Pass, Military Epic Pass, Epic Australia Pass, Summit Value Pass, Keystone Plus Pass, Keystone-Crested Butte 4-Pack Pass, Park City 4-Pack Pass, Tahoe Local Pass, Tahoe Value Pass, Northeast Value Pass, Northeast Midweek Pass and more. (Blackout dates for lift access still apply based on your pass purchased).

Epic Mountain Rewards offers the following discounts for the 2020-21 season:

o 20% off Food & Beverage (At quick-service restaurants on mountain. Discount applies to total spend of up to $150 per day. Not valid at fine dining, village restaurants, private clubs, or on alcohol.)

o 20% off Lodging (Available on the lowest public rate on lodging owned and operated by Vail Resorts, Inc. and select properties managed by Vail Resorts, Inc,. Valid on all room types, subject to availability.)

o 20% off Group Ski and Ride School Lessons (Not valid on private lessons, semi-private lessons or specialty ski and ride school or race programs. Subject to availability.)

o 20% off Equipment Rentals (At the Company’s more than 100 owned and operated stores.)

o 20% off Epic Mountain Express in Colorado

o 20% off Guided Cat Skiing Tours in Keystone (Subject to availability.)

o 20% off single day Whistler Heli-Skiing packages in Whistler Blackcomb booked by 12/18/20 (Excluding the Whistler Bucket List Experience, Semi-Private, and Private packages. subject to availability.)

o Discounts off basic Waxing and Tuning (Based on location.)

Epic Mountain Rewards is not available at partner destinations, only at the Company’s North American owned and operated resorts:

o Rocky Mountains: Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Park City

o West: Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stevens Pass

o Canada: Whistler Blackcomb

o Northeast: Stowe, Okemo, Mount Sunapee, Wildcat, Attitash, Crotched, Mount Snow, Hunter, Jack Frost, Big Boulder, Liberty, Whitetail, Roundtop

o Midwest: Afton Alps, Mt. Brighton, Wilmot, Mad River, Snow Creek, Hidden Valley, Paoli Peaks, Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine

Pass holders can start taking advantage of their Epic Mountain Rewards now by booking lodging for the 2020-21 season. To see the full list of pass products eligible for Epic Mountain Rewards and the terms and conditions, go to www.epicmountainrewards.com.

· Epic Day Pass: Now in its second year, the Epic Day Pass provides unprecedented flexibility and season pass discounts to guests skiing as little as one day. With the customizable pass, guests can unlock discounts equivalent to up to 50 percent off lift ticket window prices by selecting the number of days they plan to ski or ride – from one day to seven days – and whether or not to add holiday access. The Epic Day Pass provides the following access and benefits:

Specified number of days to: Whistler Blackcomb, Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Park City, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe, Okemo, Mount Snow, Mount Sunapee, Attitash, Wildcat, Crotched, Hunter, Liberty, Roundtop, Whitetail, Jack Frost, Big Boulder, Stevens Pass, Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine, Mad River, Hidden Valley, Snow Creek, Paoli Peaks, Afton Alps, Mt. Brighton, and Wilmot.

Whistler Blackcomb, Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Park City, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe, Okemo, Mount Snow, Mount Sunapee, Attitash, Wildcat, Crotched, Hunter, Liberty, Roundtop, Whitetail, Jack Frost, Big Boulder, Stevens Pass, Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine, Mad River, Hidden Valley, Snow Creek, Paoli Peaks, Afton Alps, Mt. Brighton, and Wilmot. Partner access : For guests purchasing four or more days of access, they may also use days purchased to access Telluride, Sun Valley, Snowbasin and Resorts of the Canadian Rockies.

: For guests purchasing four or more days of access, they may also use days purchased to access Telluride, Sun Valley, Snowbasin and Resorts of the Canadian Rockies. Bonus Days: the Epic Day Pass includes free bonus days to match total days purchased that can be used at Wilmot, Mt. Brighton or Afton Alps.

the Epic Day Pass includes free bonus days to match total days purchased that can be used at Wilmot, Mt. Brighton or Afton Alps. Pricing:

Adult Pricing Child Pricing Epic 1-Day Restricted Pass $109 $57 Epic 1-Day Pass $129 $67 Epic 2-Day Restricted Pass $214 $111 Epic 2-Day Pass $253 $130 Epic 3-Day Restricted Pass $312 $162 Epic 3-Day Pass $369 $189 Epic 4-Day Restricted Pass $404 $210 Epic 4-Day Pass $478 $244 Epic 5-Day Restricted Pass $490 $255 Epic 5-Day Pass $580 $296 Epic 6-Day Restricted Pass $571 $297 Epic 6-Day Pass $676 $345 Epic 7-Day Restricted Pass $647 $336 Epic 7-Day Pass $766 $391

$49 Down: For a limited time, a $49 down payment guarantees the lowest price with the remainder due in the fall.

Epic Pass™: For US$979 for adults, US$499 for children (ages five to 12) and free for children four and younger who sign-up ahead of the season, the Epic Pass offers the following access and benefits:

o Unlimited, unrestricted access to: Whistler Blackcomb, Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Park City, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe, Okemo, Mount Snow, Mount Sunapee, Attitash, Wildcat, Crotched, Hunter, Liberty, Roundtop, Whitetail, Jack Frost, Big Boulder, Stevens Pass, Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine, Mad River, Hidden Valley, Snow Creek, Paoli Peaks, Afton Alps, Mt. Brighton, and Wilmot in North America. The Epic Pass also includes access to Perisher, Falls Creek, and Hotham in Australia.

Limited access to partner resorts, including: seven days each at Telluride, Sun Valley, Snowbasin, and the Resorts of the Canadian Rockies; five consecutive days at Hakuba Valley’s ten ski resorts in Japan; and five consecutive days at Japan’s Rusutsu Resort. The Epic Pass also grants limited access to Les 3 Vallées in France; 4 Vallées in Switzerland; Ski Arlberg in Austria; and Skirama Dolomiti in Italy.

to partner resorts, including: seven days each at Telluride, Sun Valley, Snowbasin, and the Resorts of the Canadian Rockies; five consecutive days at Hakuba Valley’s ten ski resorts in Japan; and five consecutive days at Japan’s Rusutsu Resort. The Epic Pass also grants limited access to Les 3 Vallées in France; 4 Vallées in Switzerland; Ski Arlberg in Austria; and Skirama Dolomiti in Italy. Discounted Tickets: Launching with Ten Buddy Tickets for a limited time only, as well as Six “Ski With A Friend” tickets.

$49 Down: For a limited time, a $49 down payment guarantees the lowest price with the remainder due in the fall.

Epic Local Pass™ : For US$729 for adults, US$659 for college students, US$589 for teens (ages 13-18) and US$379 for children (ages five to 12), the Epic Local Pass offers the following access and benefits: Unlimited, unrestricted access to : Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Okemo, Mount Snow, Mount Sunapee, Attitash, Wildcat, Crotched, Hunter, Liberty, Roundtop, Whitetail, Jack Frost, Big Boulder, Stevens Pass, Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine, Mad River, Hidden Valley, Snow Creek, Paoli Peaks, Afton Alps, Mt. Brighton, and Wilmot. Unlimited access with holiday restrictions to: Park City, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood and Stowe. 10 total days combined (with holiday restrictions) at: Vail, Beaver Creek, and Whistler Blackcomb Limited access to partner resorts , including: two days (with limited holiday restrictions) at Sun Valley; two days (with limited holiday restrictions) at Snowbasin; and five total consecutive days with no blackout dates at Hakuba Valley’s ten ski resorts in Japan; and five total consecutive days with no blackout dates at Japan’s Rusutsu Resort. Discounted Tickets: Launching with Ten Buddy Tickets for a limited time only, as well as Six “Ski With A Friend” tickets. NEW! Eligible for Epic Mountain Rewards $49 Down: For a limited time, a $49 down payment guarantees the lowest price with the remainder due in the fall.

For US$729 for adults, US$659 for college students, US$589 for teens (ages 13-18) and US$379 for children (ages five to 12), the Epic Local Pass offers the following access and benefits:

Keystone Plus Pass: For $389 for adults and $269 for children (ages 5 to 12), the Keystone Plus Pass offers the following access and benefits:

o Unlimited access with holiday restrictions to: Keystone

o Unlimited late spring skiing (starting on Apr. 1, 2021) to:Breckenridge

o Five total days (with holiday restrictions) at: Crested Butte

Discounted Tickets: Ten Buddy Tickets, Six “Ski With A Friend” discounted tickets.

$49 Down: For a limited time, a $49 down payment guarantees the lowest price with the remainder due in the fall.

· Military Epic Pass™: Vail Resorts is proud to celebrate those who serve others. For US$169 for Active and Retired Military and their dependents, US$559 for Veteran Military and their adult dependents, and US$299 for Veteran dependent children (ages five to 17) the Military Epic Pass offers the following access:

Unlimited, unrestricted access to: Whistler Blackcomb, Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Park City, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe, Okemo, Mount Snow, Mount Sunapee, Attitash, Wildcat, Crotched, Hunter, Liberty, Roundtop, Whitetail, Jack Frost, Big Boulder, Stevens Pass, Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine, Mad River, Hidden Valley, Snow Creek, Paoli Peaks, Afton Alps, Mt. Brighton, and Wilmot in North America. The Military Epic Pass also includes access to Perisher, Falls Creek, and Hotham in Australia.

to: Whistler Blackcomb, Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Park City, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe, Okemo, Mount Snow, Mount Sunapee, Attitash, Wildcat, Crotched, Hunter, Liberty, Roundtop, Whitetail, Jack Frost, Big Boulder, Stevens Pass, Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine, Mad River, Hidden Valley, Snow Creek, Paoli Peaks, Afton Alps, Mt. Brighton, and Wilmot in North America. The Military Epic Pass also includes access to Perisher, Falls Creek, and Hotham in Australia. The Military Epic Pass does not have access to partner resorts, for more information: www.epicpass.com.

$49 Down: For a limited time, a $49 down payment guarantees the lowest price with the remainder due in the fall.

Guests can purchase season passes and start planning their next winter vacation today atwww.epicpass.com.