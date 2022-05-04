Vail, Red Cliff, Avon, Eagle, Gypsum, Eagle County declare May as Wildfire Preparedness Month

The Town of Vail on Tuesday issued the following press release on proclaiming May as Wildfire Preparedness Month:

Vail Town Council is joining communities in Red Cliff, Avon, Eagle, Gypsum and Eagle County in proclaiming May as Wildfire Preparedness Month. Together, the communities are embarking on a wildfire community preparedness campaign by asking residents to take 4 simple steps that will make a huge impact during a wildfire event. These steps, with the first one starting this week are:

Sign-up for or confirm your registration for EC Alerts

Provide critical information to the Fire Department through Community Connect

Create a family or business evacuation plan and complete your emergency checklist

Schedule a site visit with wildland staff to evaluate your property

Last month’s Duck Pond Fire in Gypsum was an early wake-up call for the greater community, according to Paul Cada, wildland program manager for Vail Fire and Emergency Services. While the fast-moving fire was able to be contained before sustaining damage to any homes it shows the potential of what wildfires can do in the community. “Firefighters were successful in preventing damage to homes because of previous work completed by homeowners,” says Cada. “Wildfire preparedness is everyone’s responsibility and May is a time to take pause, make a plan and get ready for the upcoming summer.” More information on these important actions can be found at www.vailgov.com/wildfireready.

To aid community members with some spring cleaning and wildfire preparations, Vail Fire will begin curbside chipping the week of May 16. Chipping will be available weekly through Oct. 28. The service includes chipping for branches, logs and small trees up to 15 inches in diameter. Slash must be stacked neatly in piles no larger than 5’ x 5’ x 5’ per pile. Property owners are not limited to the number of piles they can have chipped. Slash pickup will occur on Mondays and Fridays throughout the summer. Please avoid piling slash in the roadway or public right of way.

To arrange for curbside slash pick up or to speak with a wildfire expert about reducing wildfire hazards, contact the Vail Fire Wildfire Division hotline at 970-477-3509.

During the month of May communities across the west will take a pause and engage in some preparation for the upcoming wildfire season. “Wildfire in Colorado and throughout the west continue to be larger, burn longer and are harder to control,” said Cada. “A combination of factors including heavy accumulations of fuel, dryer and warmer weather and more human activities in nature have primed the forests, shrublands and communities to burn. It is incumbent upon everyone – governments, businesses and citizens to prepare for wildfire.”

For more information, contact Cada at 970-477-3475 or email pcada@vailgov.com.