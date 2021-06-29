Vail offers tips for an enjoyable Fourth of July celebration

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on its Fourth of July activities and celebrations:

Vail America Days™ organizers are ready to welcome guests and area residents for the Fourth of July holiday which includes stationary patriotic displays, a patriotic concert, family activities and live music on July 4. A silent disco has been added to the schedule to keep the fun going into the evening in place of the traditional fireworks display which has been canceled due to very high fire danger. Those who gather in Vail and throughout the county are being asked to be mindful that Stage 2 fire restrictions have been enacted for Vail, Eagle County and surrounding public lands, which prohibits recreational fires and personal fireworks. Visitors are reminded to comply with requests to wear masks for those who have not been vaccinated. All shops, galleries, hotels, bars and restaurants have re-opened for the summer at full capacity levels following the lifting of state and local public health orders. For a safe and enjoyable experience, use the following tips:

Public Parking & Event Access

Arrive early on Sunday, July 4 to enjoy free parking in the Vail Village and Lionshead parking garages. The 2,500 parking spaces will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis and typically reach capacity by mid-morning. Please pull a ticket upon entry to access the free parking and insert the ticket to exit. Once the two structures fill, message boards will direct motorists to additional free parking available on the north side of the South Frontage Road until 11 p.m. Close-in parking at Ford Park will be available for $10 on a first-come, first-served basis from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free parking is available in the Red Sandstone garage located at 559 North Frontage Road, with easy access to Lionshead Village via the pedestrian overpass. Vail and ECO Transit will offer increased bus service throughout the holiday. This includes free express buses which will provide 6- to 8-minute Frontage Road service between Ford Park, Vail Village and Lionshead from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. In addition, Vail’s in-town shuttle extends to Ford Park via Vail Valley Drive from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call 970-477-3456 for Vail bus information or 970-328-3520 for ECO schedule details. Visit www.vaileventparking.com for expanded and extended transit routes and parking info.

Vail America Days™ Patriotic Exhibits

In place of the traditional parade, patriotic exhibits will be strategically spaced throughout Lionshead and Vail Villages. Guests are encouraged to stroll through town to check out exhibits, take selfies and enjoy musical and family entertainment from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s theme, America’s Heroes, serves as inspiration for the installations created by local businesses, non-profits and community partners and provides depth to the creative expression of each display. In addition to the exhibits, live musical performances will take place throughout the day to bring energy, excitement and familiar tunes to the streets. Also, enjoy the Vail Farmers’ Market which will be taking place on Meadow Drive in Vail Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 4. Be sure to bring a reusable water bottle and stay hydrated.

Patriotic Concert

The Fourth of July Patriotic Concert is at 2 p.m. July 4 at the Ford Amphitheater featuring the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. The concert is a benefit for the Semper Fi & Americas Fund/Vail Veterans Program. Tickets go on sale July 1 with a maximum of 4 tickets per person.

8 a.m.: In-person on sale at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater box office

11 a.m.: Online, limited tickets only.

For the first time ever, a limited number of pavilion, reserved-seat tickets will be made available online for purchase, in addition to tickets that will be made available for purchase in person at the box office.

On the day of the show, FREE, un-ticketed, lawn seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Gates open at 12:30 p.m.

Silent Disco

Vail’s traditional Fourth of July fireworks display has been canceled due to very high fire danger. In its place, join the fun in Vail Village at the International Bridge for a Silent Disco from 6 to 9 p.m. The silent disco is free and will accommodate 200 people at a time on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bus Service

All passengers using public transportation are required to wear a facemask, per federal regulations. Increased bus service in Vail will be provided throughout the day and into the evening on July 4 with six-to-eight-minute frequency on the in-town shuttle serving Lionshead, Vail Village, Golden Peak and Ford Park, with 20-minute to one-hour service on most outlying routes during peak times and 20-minute to two-hour outlying service during non-peak times. ECO regional transit will provide service as follows: catch the ECO bus at Freedom Park in Edwards at 9:13 a.m., Avon Station at 9:21 a.m., or the Forest Service parking lot at Dowd Junction at 9:11 and 9:41 a.m. Fares are $4 for adults; $1 for children and seniors with proof of age. Call 970-477-3456 for Vail bus schedule information. For more information on ECO routes, go online at www.eaglecounty.us, or call 970-328-3520.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions

The use of all personal fireworks including sparklers is prohibited in Vail. Personal fireworks can generally be defined as anything that explodes, makes a loud noise or flies in the air. Bonfires and open campfires are prohibited in the Town of Vail. The use of charcoal grills is prohibited except in areas where the grill is permanently affixed on or around a non-combustible surface and no less than thirty feet from combustible vegetation, combustible materials or forested areas. Outdoor smoking is allowed only in designated areas that are hardscaped or paved and are well clear of combustible vegetation or materials. Cigarettes or other lit items are to be disposed of in ash trays or cans. Questions about open fires, charcoal grills and personal fireworks should be directed to Vail Fire and Emergency Services at 970-479-2250. If you live in or are visiting other areas of Eagle County, check with your local fire department for regulations or visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/Emergency/Fire_Restriction_Information/ or www.ECEmergency.org. Please be vigilant and call 9-1-1 if you see smoke or something out of the ordinary. For additional details, visit www.vailgov.com.

Alcohol

With COVID-19 restrictions lifted and restaurants and bars now allowed to operate at full capacity, public consumption of alcoholic beverages on the streets in Vail Village is now prohibited. However, patrons of restaurants and bars will continue to be allowed to take alcohol to-go from any licensed establishment. Take-away alcohol may not be opened or consumed until the person has reached their destination such as their home, hotel, or public park. In Lionshead Village, where common consumption zones continue to exist, patrons may leave a restaurant establishment with alcohol and consume in that zone. Look for the signs indicating where public consumption is permitted.

Dogs

Vail has a leash law for dogs in the Vail Village and Lionshead areas. Your cooperation in keeping your animal in control and on a leash is greatly appreciated. Please also use the town-provided doggy waste bags.

No Curfew

The Vail Police Department has waived its authority to establish an overnight curfew for ages 17 and under. Your safety is the No. 1 priority. Please act responsibly.

Lost and Found

If you’ve lost an item on the bus, in the parking structure on the streets or on the mountain, visit www.vailgov.com/lostandfound to see if your item has been recovered. Items recovered from town are kept at the Vail Police Department in the Vail Municipal Building at 75 S. Frontage Road. Or, call 970-479-2208. Questions about items recovered from Vail Mountain should be directed to 970-754-3059 or use the online form, https://www.vail.com/explore-the-resort/about-the-resort/guest-services.aspx.

Holiday Trash Schedule

Residents are reminded that the July Fourth holiday may mean some schedule adjustments for local trash haulers. Remember that Town of Vail wildlife protection regulations prohibit trash from being left at the curb other than on the day of collection and recycling regulations require that all properties recycle on site. For recycling assistance, please visit www.vailgov.com/recycling.

Emergency Assistance

Dial 911 for emergencies. Throughout the day, the Vail Police Department will increase its presence to provide a safe environment for your celebration. For emergency notifications, subscribe to Eagle County Alert at www.ecalert.org.

Fourth of July Activities/Events

For details, visit www.vailamericadays.com or call 970-477-3522.