As the community’s healthcare system, Vail Health is committed to providing a safe environment for people to seek medical care across our 13 locations in Eagle and Summit counties. As we reopen our services and facilities to patients and their families, we are committed to ensuring every environment within our walls is clean, safe and designed to prevent the spread of infection.
This has always been a top priority, but we are now intensifying the effort with our Vail Health Clean Clinic Promise. This is a promise that every one of our 1,287 local employees across all service lines is making to one another and the community.
On April 20, across Vail Health and Colorado Mountain Medical, we began seeing patients again in person for wellness exams, which are an important annual check-up focused on preventative care, including essential bloodwork. We are now opening our other services for in-person visits like primary care and family medicine, specialty care like cardiology and dermatology, imaging, elective surgeries and physical therapy at Howard Head Sports Medicine.
Additionally, as we continue cancer treatment at Shaw Cancer Center, it is important that screening for cancer continues. Cancer does not stop because there is a pandemic, and it is just as important now as any other time to catch cancer early. Two regular cancer screenings you should never skip are your mammogram and colonoscopy.
Across our entire organization, our teams are taking the following precautions to create an incredibly clean healthcare environment. Some of these do require action by patients, and you might be asked to adhere to additional precautions at specific locations, such as Shaw Cancer Center, Howard Head Sports Medicine, and for surgeries.
Vail Health Clean Clinic Promise
We thank you in advance for your cooperation, and please know that the Vail Health Clean Clinic Promise is intended to help you feel more comfortable to seek the necessary care you and your family deserve. Learn more about our Clean Clinic Promise at www.vailhealth.org/clean.
Will Cook
Vail Health President and CEO