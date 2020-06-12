Vail Health announces operational changes for Gypsum Urgent Care

Vail Health on Friday put out the following press regarding operational changes at Gypsum Urgent Care:

After serving as a COVID-19 drive-through testing center, Gypsum Urgent Care will not be reopening as an urgent care facility. Urgent care services are offered at Colorado Mountain Medical’s clinic in the Eagle Healthcare Center at 377 Sylvan Lake Road.

“The Gypsum Urgent Care facility played a crucial role in Vail Health’s prompt and efficient response to COVID-19 by serving as a drive-through testing center,” said Dr. Barry Hammaker, Chief Medical Officer at Vail Health. “As we look ahead, we have determined that keeping that facility an option for impromptu COVID-19 care, should the need arise, is the best course of action. We will continue to offer urgent care services just down the road at the Eagle Healthcare Center.”

At the Eagle Healthcare Center, Colorado Mountain Medical offers a full spectrum of primary, specialty and urgent care services with on-site access to x-ray, ultrasound and a laboratory. Working closely with primary and specialty care teams, CMM urgent care providers treat the following minor illness and injuries at the Eagle location: altitude sickness; respiratory and urinary tract infections; cough, cold, fever and flu symptoms; minor cuts and burns; minor fractures, strains and sprains; and stomach illness and dehydration.

Urgent care at Eagle Healthcare Center is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. For a list of the insurance carriers Colorado Mountain Medical accepts, please visit cmmhealth.org.

Patients are encouraged to consider the level of care required when visiting Colorado Mountain Medical. Calling ahead for a primary care appointment is typically the least expensive option. Primary care providers can treat the same minor illnesses and injuries as urgent care. If the healthcare need is immediate, walk-in urgent care is available and is less expensive than a visit to the Emergency Department. If experiencing life-threatening symptoms, immediately call 9-1-1 or go to the Emergency Department. To help navigate services in regards to treatment, location and cost, visit vailhealth.org/wheretogo.

“We want to thank everyone from East Vail to Dotsero for trusting Vail Health and Colorado Mountain Medical for their care,” said Hammaker. “While some operations are shifting, we are still here for you and dedicated to providing quality health care for everyone in our community.”