Vail extends order limiting gatherings to single household

The town of Vail on Wednesday issued the following press release on the extension of a Town Manager’s Executive Order that limits the size of private gatherings to a single household.

The Vail Town Council has unanimously extended to Dec. 15 the Town Manager’s Executive Order that limits the size of private gatherings to a single household.

This applies to all private homes, short-term rentals, hotels, and restaurant and bar seating. By passing Emergency Ordinance No. 23, Series of 2020 at its Dec. 1 meeting, provisions set forth in the ordinance are more restrictive than the current private gathering limitation of 2 households and 10 individuals set by the State of Colorado for Eagle County and other jurisdictions that are currently in the “Orange” level of COVID-19 public health restrictions.



The intent of the Vail Town Council has been to implement additional public health policies that may help the community from falling into the “Red” state category which would necessitate even further restrictions by the state on businesses.

According to local and national public health experts, limiting the number of households who gather in an indoor setting is one of the most effective ways to reduce COVID-19 infection rates.

Vail’s current restriction on private gatherings has been in place since Nov. 23 following implementation of the Town Manager’s Executive Order.

Vail has also enacted an outdoor mask mandate as of Nov. 7 in heavily trafficked pedestrian areas.



For more information, visit vailgov.com/maskon.