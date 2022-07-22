Vail Dance Festival begins July 28

The Vail Dance Festival on Thursday issued the following press release on its upcoming 2022 schedule of events:

The Vail Dance Festival, a project of the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation, begins its 34th season on Thursday, July 28 with events and performances continuing through August 9. Under the artistic direction of Damian Woetzel, the 2022 summer season brings together world-renowned dancers, musicians, composers, and choreographers for 12 performances and over 40 Festival Events throughout Vail and the surrounding communities.

Dancer and choreographer Caili Quan and New York City Ballet soloist Roman Mejia will be this season’s Artists-In-Residence. As a 2022 Artist-In-Residence, Mejia will dance in multiple works throughout the duration of the Festival, making role debuts including José Limón’s Chaconne solo performing as a guest artist with the Limón Dance Company, Jerome Robbins’ A Suite of Dances, and newly commissioned works specifically tailored to his talent and artistry. In addition to performing as a dancer, Quan will present new choreography, including a premiere featuring Mejia, and a new work set to a commissioned composition by Caroline Shaw.

The First Four Festival Performances Include:

Friday, July 29 – Monday, August 1

*Please note that the Vail Dance Festival schedule and casting are subject to changes and additions.

Opening Night

Friday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

503 S Frontage Road East, Vail

The Vail Dance Festival kicks off its 34th season on Friday, July 29, with a spectacular evening of performances featuring New York City Ballet MOVES in Red Angels by Ulysses Dove and Other Dances by Jerome Robbins. Plus, the legendary Limón Dance Company, New York’s Ephrat Asherie Dance, and DanceAspen will make their Vail debuts. These exciting companies will be joined in this opening performance by Festival artists, including an appearance by Broadway and ballet star Robbie Fairchild. Generously underwritten by Lisa Tannebaum & Don Brownstein. Casting and programming details can be found online at vaildance.org/event/opening-night-2022. Reserved pavilion tickets are $50 – $135, general admission lawn tickets are $29.

New York City Ballet MOVES

Saturday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

503 S Frontage Road East, Vail

New York City Ballet MOVES is the dynamic touring arm of New York City Ballet, showcasing intimate chamber works from their history-making repertoire. This program will include Justin Peck’s recent premiere Partita set to Caroline Shaw’s Pulitzer-Prize winning composition Partita for 8 Voices, Artist-In-Residence Roman Mejia’s debut in Jerome Robbins’ A Suite of Dances, originally created for Mikhail Baryshnikov, and Jerome Robbins’ timeless In the Night set to nocturnes by Frédéric Chopin. Generously underwritten by Tina & David Wilson and The Carol F. Storr Endowment for Classical Ballet. Casting and programming details can be found online at vaildance.org/event/new-york-city-ballet-moves-2022. Reserved pavilion tickets are $50 – $135, general admission lawn tickets are $29.

Ephrat Asherie Dance ODEON

Sunday, July 31 at 6 p.m.

Vilar Performing Arts Center

68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek

New York City’s Ephrat Asherie Dance, a dance company rooted in African American and Latine street and social styles, makes their Vail Dance Festival debut with ODEON. Set to the music of fin-de-siecle Brazilian composer Ernesto Nazareth combining samba and other popular Afro-Brazilian rhythms, ODEON delves into what happens when you bring together parts of the extended family of street and club dances – including breaking, hip hop, house and vogue – and remix them in a world that blurs time, tempo and genre. ODEON is an original dance work for six dancers and four musicians, the second collaboration between sister and brother team Ephrat and Ehud Asherie (choreographer and musical director, respectively). Generously underwritten by Jonna Mackin. Casting and programming details can be found at vaildance.org/event/ephrat-asherie-dance-odeon-2022. Tickets are $50 – $100.

Limón Dance Company

Monday, August 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

503 S Frontage Road East, Vail

Celebrating its 75th anniversary season, the Limón Dance Company makes its Festival debut this summer. A titan of American modern dance since its founding in 1946, the company is acclaimed for its dramatic expression, technical mastery, and expansive, yet nuanced movement. Repertory will include Limón’s Psalm, Doris Humphrey’s Air for the G String, and Limón’s legendary solo Chaconne which will be danced by New York City Ballet soloist, and 2022 Festival Artist-In-Residence, Roman Mejia, joined by acclaimed violinist Johnny Gandelsman.

Generously underwritten by Priscilla Brewster. Casting and programming details can be found at vaildance.org/event/limon-dance-company-2022. Reserved pavilion tickets are $50 – $115, general admission lawn tickets are $29.



Early Festival Event Highlights Include:

Thursday, July 28 – Tuesday, August 2

Thursday, July 28

FREE: Dancing in the Streets with Robbie Fairchild & Caili Quan

6 p.m.

Solaris Plaza

141 East Meadow Drive, Vail



A fun interactive dance performance kicks off in Solaris Plaza with ballet and Broadway star Robbie Fairchild (An American in Paris) and Artist-in-Residence Caili Quan, formerly of BalletX. Free and open to all.

Saturday, July 30

Conversations on Dance: Justin Peck

9:30 a.m. – 10:20 a.m.

Manor Vail Lodge Piney Ballroom

595 Vail Valley Drive, Vail

Few choreographers have impacted the dance world in the past decade the way Justin Peck has. He burst onto the scene 10 years ago with major commissions for New York City Ballet, eventually becoming the company’s Resident Choreographer. This was followed by his Tony Award-winning Broadway debut choreographing Carousel and his cinematic debut for Steven Spielberg’s award-winning film remake of West Side Story. Peck joins the “Conversations On Dance” live podcast recording to talk about his upcoming world premiere at the Festival, where he will collaborate with bluegrass artist Chris Thile (Punch Brothers, National Public Radio), as well as the Vail premiere of his most recent New York City Ballet work, Partita. Tickets are $25 and include coffee, tea, and pastries. Generously underwritten by Town of Vail. Ticket sales end at 8 p.m. the night before the event.



Tiny Dancer Tea Party

10 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Social Courtyard at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

503 S Frontage Road East, Vail



An event for the littlest dancers with the biggest dreams. Boys and girls ages 4-7 are invited to enjoy crown and tiara decorating, a dance session, meet-and-greet with New York City Ballet soloist Mira Nadon, snacks, and fun! Tickets are $50 and include one children’s size Festival T-shirt and admission is for one adult and one child.



Sunday, July 31

Conversations on Dance: Caili Quan & Roman Mejia

9:30 a.m. – 10:20 a.m.

Manor Vail Lodge Piney Ballroom

595 Vail Valley Drive, Vail

The Vail Dance Festival is celebrating two Artists-In-Residence this year, choreographer Caili Quan and New York City Ballet soloist Roman Mejia. Quan first came to the Festival as a dancer in 2014, while Mejia made his debut for Vail audiences in 2017. In the years since, both have become beloved audience favorites. They will join the “Conversations On Dance” live podcast recording to talk about Quan’s upcoming pair of world premieres at the Festival this year. Generously underwritten by Town of Vail. Tickets are $25 and include coffee, tea, and pastries. Ticket sales end at 8 p.m. the night before the event.



FREE: Dancing in the Streets with Limón Dance Company

12 p.m.

At the intersection of Bridge Street & Gore Creek, Vail



The legendary Limón Dance Company offers a free performance and dance demonstration for audiences of all ages.



Monday, August 1

Conversations on Dance with Limón Dance Company

9:30 a.m. – 10:20 a.m.

Manor Vail Lodge Piney Ballroom

595 Vail Valley Drive, Vail

At the vanguard of American modern dance since its inception, Limón Dance Company is celebrating its landmark 75th anniversary this season. As they make their Vail Dance Festival debut this summer, come celebrate the incredible dance legacy of this beloved and historic company. Artistic Director Dante Puleio will join the “Conversations On Dance” live podcast recording in a discussion about preserving the company’s incredible heritage while pushing forward into the future with new commissions. Generously underwritten by Town of Vail. Tickets are $25 and include coffee, tea, and pastries. Ticket sales end at 8 p.m. the night before the event.



Tuesday, August 2

Watching Dance with Heather Watts

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Vail Mountain School Auditorium

3000 Booth Falls Road, Vail



Legendary Balanchine ballerina Heather Watts shares an interactive exploration of dance repertory through video footage and live demonstrations with Festival Artists.Tickets are $25 and event proceeds will benefit the free YouthPower365 Celebrate the Beat dance and music education program.



All performance and event tickets can be purchased at vaildance.org or through the Box Office by phone at 970.845.TIXS (8497). The Box Office hours are 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. daily. For more information, visit vaildance.org.

*Please note that the 2022 Vail Dance Festival schedule and casting are subject to changes and additions.