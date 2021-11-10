Vail COO says terrain will be limited for Friday’s opening due to warm fall weather

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Vail Mountain will open on Friday as scheduled, but, due to a warm fall and limited snowmaking opportunities, there won’t be a lot of skiable terrain, and snow riders will likely have to download on Gondola One.
“Until we get colder temps we’ll probably be downloading on Gondola One. So it’ll be Gondola One, Chair 4, couple of runs, and then download, and then as we get more [colder] temps we’ll start to connect the dots and get snow egress down to our villages,” Vail Chief Operating Officer Beth Howard said at the Vail Symposium’s State of the Vail Valley on Wednesday.
Those “couple of runs” will be Ramshorn and Swingsville above Mid-Vail, Howard said.
Vail did receive fresh snow overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, with more in the forecast for Thursday, but it wasn’t enough to allow for top-to-bottom skiing after a warm, balmy fall.
However, Howard added things can change quickly, and Vail’s new snowmaking system can rapidly transform the mountain when temperatures drop.
|“Snow fell on Tuesday night with totals coming in around 2-5 inches by Wednesday morning,” Opensnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote on Wednesday. “From Wednesday midday through Thursday midday, we’ll see light additional accumulations. Then on Thursday night, the northern mountains should receive a quick shot of 2-6 inches of snow with soft conditions on Friday morning. After that, our next chance for a storm will be around the middle of next week.”
Howard also outlined Vail Resorts’ COVID-19 protocols for this coming ski season, which will see far fewer restrictions than last season: