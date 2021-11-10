Vail COO says terrain will be limited for Friday’s opening due to warm fall weather

Vail Mountain will open on Friday as scheduled, but, due to a warm fall and limited snowmaking opportunities, there won’t be a lot of skiable terrain, and snow riders will likely have to download on Gondola One.

Beth Howard

“Until we get colder temps we’ll probably be downloading on Gondola One. So it’ll be Gondola One, Chair 4, couple of runs, and then download, and then as we get more [colder] temps we’ll start to connect the dots and get snow egress down to our villages,” Vail Chief Operating Officer Beth Howard said at the Vail Symposium’s State of the Vail Valley on Wednesday.

Those “couple of runs” will be Ramshorn and Swingsville above Mid-Vail, Howard said.

Vail did receive fresh snow overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, with more in the forecast for Thursday, but it wasn’t enough to allow for top-to-bottom skiing after a warm, balmy fall.

However, Howard added things can change quickly, and Vail’s new snowmaking system can rapidly transform the mountain when temperatures drop.