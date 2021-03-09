Vail, Beaver Creek to extend closing dates by one week

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Vail Resorts on Tuesday issued the following press release announcing it will extend the closing dates at both Vail and Beaver Creek:
Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek Ski Resort are pleased to announce the 2020-21 ski and ride season will be extended through April 11 (Beaver Creek) and April 18 (Vail), 2021. The extended season means more time on mountain and on the snow, and could be extended further should conditions permit. The announcement is a way of saying thank you to pass holders and guests for their continued support, for following safety protocols and showing personal responsibility during this unprecedented season, and for helping us open and stay open.
Vail Resorts properties will extend their seasons as follows:
· Beaver Creek Ski Resort – Sunday, April 11, 2021
· Keystone Ski Resort – Sunday, April 11, 2021
· Vail Mountain– Sunday, April 18,, 2021
Breckenridge Ski Resort will maintain its season plan to operate through Memorial Day, with a projected closing date of May 31, 2021, as will Crested Butte Mountain Resort, with a closing date of April 4, 2021.