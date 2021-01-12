Upgrading infrastructure to meet demands of new developments in Vail Valley

Unsplash photo

With available land at a premium, a development of diverse residential lots in Minturn could offer buyers the chance to own a new property in Vail Valley this year. After recent restrictions, homebuyers are increasingly craving fresh air and open space. As well as visiting as tourists, people are looking at making prestigious areas such as Vail Valley their permanent home, and this project could help to meet an ongoing need for attainable and affordable housing. In addition, it could stimulate improvements to local transportation and other infrastructure, which are becoming increasingly necessary to sustain safe and reliable services and support growth in the area.

Reducing the impact of construction

While new construction developments and upgrades to infrastructure can ultimately enhance the appeal of an area, they can also cause considerable disruption to a community while they are in progress. In order to ensure that the impact of any construction is minimized, the Town of Vail asks contractors to follow specific guidelines. These include limits to working hours and the complete avoidance of any disruptive work during the holidays and other special events. Even when engineering and inspection programs are permissible, the use of non-destructive optical viewing tools, or borescopes, can avoid unnecessary and disruptive excavations. Inspection technology recommended by experts at spiborescopes.com includes borescopes with interchangeable probes and a variety of functionalities. These flexible features can be used to quickly view and diagnose potential problems in inaccessible areas such as pipes and ducts, and so reduce the amount of downtime required for repairs.

Expanding the capacity of wastewater systems

Ongoing work to essential pipework in the area includes a long-term project that will upgrade the Eagle River wastewater collection system while at the same expanding its capacity. The work currently involves replacing a 50 year old sewer pipe that has become less reliable, especially when the river runs high. As part of a new safer and more reliable network, the larger diameter of the pipe will also help to accommodate the needs of a larger community.

Improving transportation infrastructure

The project also includes plans for a bridge for pedestrians and cyclists, which will help to extend the regional trail system and improve safety for users. On a larger scale, the whole of the transportation system throughout Colorado is in need of improvement and expansion in order to meet the demands of an increasing population and economic growth. Organizations such as Vail Valley Partnership and Fix Colorado’s Roads with which it collaborates have recognized this need, and they support the search for additional funding to address the issue. This year, $220 million for job creation and investment in transportation and infrastructure has been included in the Governor’s proposed budget to be implemented in July.

The population is growing in Colorado, and with a desire for more open space, more people have been drawn to settle in areas like Vail Valley. As well as providing new and remodeled housing, investment in transportation links and other infrastructure is necessary to meet the increasing demand.