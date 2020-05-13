Town of Vail to start phased reopening of public buildings on June 1

The Town of Vail on Wednesday announced it will begin a safe but phased reopening of public building starting June 1. Here’s the press release:

The Vail Library.

Limited public access to the Vail Municipal building, Vail Public Library and other town offices and facilities will be available beginning Monday, June 1 as part of a phased plan to provide restricted in-person services to customers and guests. The transition will require members of the public and employees to wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing as well as occupancy requirements when conducting business in the buildings.

According to Eagle County Public Health orders, occupancy of town facilities will be limited to 10 persons in each discreet and segregated area. About half of the town’s employees will be working on site; the remainder will continue to work remotely until the public health orders are revised.

Members of the public are advised to continue to do business over the phone or online at www.vailgov.com whenever possible until additional restrictions are lifted. Public access to town facilities have been closed since March 16 to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In preparation for the phased reopening, the town has added plexiglass to public-facing work stations, increased cleaning schedules and added more sanitizer stations for additional protections. The reopening schedule on June 1 is as follows:

Municipal Building , 75 S. Frontage Road W. (east side) – 970-479-2100

Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for in-person services by appointment to include: Human Resources, Town Clerk, Administration, Finance, Sales Tax and Municipal Court. The Police counter is open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Conference meeting rooms and Council Chambers that are typically available for nonprofit, HOA and public agency group use remain closed to the public until further notice.



, 75 S. Frontage Road W. (east side) – 970-479-2100 Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for in-person services by appointment to include: Human Resources, Town Clerk, Administration, Finance, Sales Tax and Municipal Court. The Police counter is open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Conference meeting rooms and Council Chambers that are typically available for nonprofit, HOA and public agency group use remain closed to the public until further notice. Community Development Building including Economic Development, Environmental Sustainability and Housing departments, 75 S. Frontage Road W. (west side) – 970-479-2139

Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for in-person services by appointment to include: building permits, development applications, housing-related services and other business. Conference rooms are unavailable for public use until further notice.



including Economic Development, Environmental Sustainability and Housing departments, 75 S. Frontage Road W. (west side) – 970-479-2139 Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for in-person services by appointment to include: building permits, development applications, housing-related services and other business. Conference rooms are unavailable for public use until further notice. Public Works Administration Building , 1309 Elkhorn Drive – 970-479-2158

Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for in-person services by appointment to include: right-of-way permits and other business.



, 1309 Elkhorn Drive – 970-479-2158 Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for in-person services by appointment to include: right-of-way permits and other business. Vail Public Library , 292 West Meadow Drive – 970-479-2187

Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for in-person services to include: access to public internet computers, wireless and the library’s various collections. Patrons will be limited to one hour per day. There will be no access to the Community Room, Tech Studio or the Children’s Room. Curbside pickup and virtual services will continue. www.vaillibrary.com



, 292 West Meadow Drive – 970-479-2187 Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for in-person services to include: access to public internet computers, wireless and the library’s various collections. Patrons will be limited to one hour per day. There will be no access to the Community Room, Tech Studio or the Children’s Room. Curbside pickup and virtual services will continue. www.vaillibrary.com Vail Village Welcome Center , top level of Vail Transportation Center, 241 S. Frontage Road E. – 970-477-3522

Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for in-person services to include: shopping resources, dining takeout suggestions, self-guided tour ideas, hiking recommendations, children’s activities and more. Lionshead Welcome Center is temporarily closed.



, top level of Vail Transportation Center, 241 S. Frontage Road E. – 970-477-3522 Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for in-person services to include: shopping resources, dining takeout suggestions, self-guided tour ideas, hiking recommendations, children’s activities and more. Lionshead Welcome Center is temporarily closed. Vail Transportation Center Terminal Building, 241 S. Frontage Road E. – 970-470-2178

Open daily 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. for transit information, public restrooms and La Cantina carryout.



241 S. Frontage Road E. – 970-470-2178 Open daily 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. for transit information, public restrooms and La Cantina carryout. Vail Village and Lionshead Parking Structures

Open for free daytime and overnight parking. Paid overnight parking begins Monday, June 29.



Open for free daytime and overnight parking. Paid overnight parking begins Monday, June 29. Fire stations are staffed; closed to the public – 970-479-2250.

Fire and Police are available to respond to calls for service with full staffing.



are staffed; closed to the public – 970-479-2250. Fire and Police are available to respond to calls for service with full staffing. Donovan Pavilion, 1600 S. Frontage Road and The Grand View, 395 E. Lionshead Circle, Level 3

Reservations for use of either Donovan Pavilion or the Grand View in Lionshead may be made via phone by calling 970-477-3699. Site visits will be scheduled by appointment only.



1600 S. Frontage Road and 395 E. Lionshead Circle, Level 3 Reservations for use of either Donovan Pavilion or the Grand View in Lionshead may be made via phone by calling 970-477-3699. Site visits will be scheduled by appointment only. Public restrooms will be open by June 1.



will be open by June 1. Parks and playgrounds – turf areas and hard surfaces open; playgrounds temporarily closed.



– turf areas and hard surfaces open; playgrounds temporarily closed. Recreation facilities – visit www.vailrec.com for updates on Vail Golf Club, Zeke M. Pierce Skatepark, pickleball, tennis and more.

Town of Vail Board and Commission meetings will continue to be held remotely until appropriate social distancing can be established for in-person meetings in the Town Council Chambers. This transition is tentatively scheduled for the Vail Town Council meeting on June 2.

Vail is following protocols established by Eagle County as part of a phased transition plan that is being used to help guide residents and businesses. For details, visit www.ECEmergency.org.