Town of Vail seeks volunteers for West Vail Master Plan advisory panel

The Town of Vail is seeking volunteers from the community to serve on an advisory panel that will be used to help shape the planning process for the West Vail Master Plan which is being launched this spring. The intent of the master plan is to envision planning, zoning and design options as well as transportation infrastructure, housing and economic development for West Vail.

The study area is approximately 262 acres and is bordered by West Gore Creek Drive to the south, Cortina Lane and Garmisch Drive to the north, Buffehr Creek Road to the east and Arosa Drive to the west. The plan will also consider connections from West Vail to local destinations outside of the project area and West Vail’s role within the town.

The 15-member advisory panel will meet once every four to six weeks, beginning in June, to share their ideas, provide feedback on initial drafts and concepts and ensure that community sentiments are driving the plan. These meetings will initially occur virtually and may transition to in-person with an online option once it is safe to do so.

Representation will include members from town boards and commissions as well as residents and business owners from the West Vail study area, plus citizens at-large who are interested in fostering a sustainable future for West Vail.

Community members interested in serving on the advisory panel are asked to submit an online application no later than Monday, May 25. Selection will be based on efforts to convene a diverse group representing the many interests in West Vail. Applicants should include those deeply involved in local politics and planning as well as those with a fresh, outside perspective.

The Vail Town Council has approved a planning process that will result in a community-driven blueprint for environmentally and economically sustainable land use, zoning and development decisions in the West Vail neighborhood. The effort is expected to take between 12 and 18 months to complete.

For additional details, contact Community Development Director Matt Gennett at 970-479-2146 or mgennett@vailgov.com.