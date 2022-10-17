Town of Vail rolls out new parking rates

The Town of Vail on Friday issued the following press release on its new daily parking rates and pass products for the coming 2022-23 ski season:

After careful consideration, the Vail Town Council has approved new daily parking rates and pass offerings for the 2022/23 winter season. The objective of these changes is to better manage peak parking days; encourage use of multiple locations and modes of transportation; limit the number of Frontage Road overflow parking days; better utilize outlying lots at Red Sandstone Garage, Ford Park, and the Soccer Lot; improve safety; and work toward the town’s sustainability goals.

These updates also come as a response to feedback on the Vail Community Survey, which listed parking in Vail as one of respondents’ top concerns, as well as an effort to align Town Council Goals of managing overall parking to meet their goal of 15 frontage road overflow parking days per season. In addition to the Town’s sustainability goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2025.

In conjunction with the new pass offerings, passes will be available for purchase online through a new parker portal. Public online pass sales will begin Oct. 31 via vailgov.com/parkingpasses. Prior to that date, the town will also host two in-person events to assist employees and locals with the new online process at the Town of Vail Municipal Building, located at 75 S. Frontage Rd., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Council Chambers. An in-person pass sales date prior to the mountain opening in November is also being considered. Free breakfast burritos and sandwiches will be provided.

Attendees should bring all necessary materials, including:

Proof of residency/property ownership for a Vail Local Pass or Eagle County Local Pass

(Examples include a lease, utility bill, mortgage statement, property tax notice or driver’s license)

(Examples include a letter from an employer or a paystub)

(Year, make, model, and license plate number)

ID

Businesses purchasing multiple passes for their employees will need to work with staff from the Town of Vail Finance Department to get set up in the system. Town staff will be reaching out to businesses that have purchased multiple passes in the past to explain the pass options available and educate businesses about the new online system. Contact the town’s parking sales office at 970-479-2104 from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday to Friday, or email parkingsales@vailgov.com for more information.

Anyone working or visiting Vail is encouraged to take public transportation, including utilizing the free Town of Vail bus system and its real time bus information platform Ride Vail, as well as ECO Transit in Eagle County and interregional services like Bustang or Pegasus which offers service from Denver to Vail.

New this year, parking rates will fluctuate based on Peak and Non-Peak days, which are shown on vailgov.com/winterparking. Parking rates will be as follows:

Daily Rates for Vail Village and Lionshead Parking Structures

Previously the public did not have access to the Red Sandstone Garage, Ford Park and Soccer Lots, which the Town of Vail terms “outlying lots.” This winter they can be accessed at the following rates:

Daily Rates for Red Sandstone Garage, Ford Park, Soccer Lot

This year’s pass offerings provide savings on the above rates and expanded free parking for Vail locals, business owners and workers as well as Eagle County residents. The Vail Local and Eagle County Local passes are changing from previous years pre-paid value card to a “pay as you go” discount pass. Any remaining balances on last year’s value cards can be reimbursed at the Town of Vail Municipal Building, located at 75. S. Frontage Rd. For reimbursement, parkers should bring their old value card or an individual ID or proof of business verification.

Winter 2022/23 Parking Passes

Premier Pass – $5,500

Offers guaranteed access to both Vail Village and Lionshead structure as well as access to Ford Park, Soccer Lot, and Red Sandstone Garage.

Business Premier – $2,200

Only one per brick and mortar business license in Village Core. Guaranteed access to either Vail Village or Lionshead structure. Business verification required.

Employee Plus – $1,850

300 max sold. Free access to Lionshead Structure on peak and non-peak days. Free access to Vail Village structure on non-peak days and access with employee rate on peak days. Free overnight parking at Red Sandstone Garage on levels 1, 2 and 3. Village Core or Vail Mountain 30 hour/week employment verification required.

Employee – $425

Free daytime access to Ford Park, Soccer Lot and Red Sandstone Garage. Access to Vail Village and Lionshead structures at Local Pass discounted rates. Village Core or Vail Mountain 30 hour/week employment verification required.

Vail Local Pass – $25

Access to Vail Village and Lionshead structures at a discounted rate based on peak & non-peak days. Access to Ford Park, Soccer Lot, and Red Sandstone Garage at a discounted rate based on peak & non-peak days. Residence, property owner or Vail business license employment verification required.

Eagle County Local Pass – $50

Access to Vail Village and Lionshead structures at a discounted rate based on peak & non-peak days. Access to Ford Park, Soccer Lot, and Red Sandstone Garage at a discounted rate based on peak & non-peak days. Residence or property owner verification required.

The main discounts and benefits for Vail and Eagle County Local Passes are:

Free parking between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

$5 off peak day daily max

0 – 2 hours free all non-peak days

50% off non-peak rates

50% off outlying lot daily rates (peak and non-peak)

Overnight parking rate at Red Sandstone Garage of $35

Daily Peak Passholder Rates for Vail Village and Lionshead Parking Structures

All passholders receive FREE parking in the Vail Village and Lionshead structures when entering after 5 a.m. and exiting before 9 a.m. on peak and non-peak days. Passholders who do not exit before 9 a.m. are subject to the regular hourly rates beginning from the time of entry.

Daily Peak Passholder Rates for Red Sandstone Garage, Ford Park and Soccer Lot

Daily Non-Peak Passholder Rates for Vail Village and Lionshead Parking Structures

Daily Non-Peak Passholder Rates for Red Sandstone Garage, Ford Park and Soccer Lot

Looking ahead, winter season staff will research carpool program options and costs to implement in future seasons. The Parking & Mobility Task Force will continue to meet on a regular basis to report on winter season findings and start talks on summer parking policy.

For more information on parking operation in Vail, visit vailgov.com/parking or call 970-479-2445. For more information on parking pass sales, call 970-479-2104. For information on local and regional bus services visit vailgov.com/bus.