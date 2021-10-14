Three new proposed Eagle County Commissioner Districts unveiled
Eagle County on Wednesday issued the following press release on three proposed new County Commissioner Districts:
Pursuant to legal requirements that equally populated County Commissioner Districts be redrawn every ten years in conjunction with the U.S. Census, Eagle County is proposing three updated districts for public review and is now accepting comments. One of the three proposed districts must be adopted.
A detailed map of the proposed redistricting is available online, along with a questions and answer portion explaining the process. The map allows users to compare currently drawn Commissioner Districts with the three proposed Districts based on 2020 census data.
Public input is an important part of the redistricting process. No fewer than thirty days before adopting any final changes to the boundaries of Commissioner Districts, the County Commissioners shall hold a public hearing on the proposed district boundaries. The County Commissioners also intend to hold interim work sessions. The public hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9, 2021.
For more information, call the Eagle County Clerk & Recorder at 970-328-8715 or email elections@eaglecounty.us.
