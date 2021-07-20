The Sebastian Vail announces Sebastian Vail Road Cycling Camp

The Sebastian Vail Hotel on Monday issued the following press release on the Sebastian Vail Road Cycling Camp:

The Sebastian – Vail is pleased to announce the inaugural Sebastian Vail Road Cycling Camp, September 17-22, 2021. Starting at $2,500 per rider, The Sebastian – Vail has partnered with Venture Sports to provide a one-of-a-kind, four-day cycling experience for only 15 participants.

“Vail is a cyclists’ haven with bike routes filled with amazing climbs, breathtaking scenery, and exhilarating descents. We are excited to partner with Venture Sports to provide our Owners and guests with such an incredible experience led by Vail’s top cycling experts,” said Bryan Austin, General Manager at The Sebastian – Vail.

Participants of the Road Cycling Camp will cycle, summit, and descend some of the most iconic passes in the state. Averaging 50 miles per day and climbing up to 7,000 ft., these rides include notable routes such as the Vail Pass, hills of Avon and the Copper Triangle. For the comfort and safety of the cyclists all rides will be escorted by expert cyclists and supported by a fully-stocked sag wagon.

To wrap up each day, participants and their guests will enjoy luxurious evening events, such as guest chef demonstrations in residence and group dinners at Leonora.

Sebastian Vail Road Cycling Camp participants must stay in hotel or residential accommodations at The Sebastian and will receive a special discounted rate.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call 866.708.5235 or email reservations@thesebastianvail.com.