Sylvan Fire tops 1,400 acres as dry, windy weather persists

The U.S. Forest Service on Monday issued the following press release updating the Sylvan Fire, which is now up to more than 1,400 acres and is burning just 12 miles south of Eagle:

EAGLE, Colo. – Firefighters are making progress securing fireline on the east and west sides of the Sylvan Fire, which is burning 12 miles south of Eagle, Colo.

The Sylvan Fire near Eagle (USFS photo).

The fire has burned 1,424 acres since it was reported Sunday afternoon. The fire is burning in timber on the White River National Forest about half a mile from Sylvan Lake State Park. The cause is under investigation but lightning is suspected.

About 75 personnel are assigned to the fire along with a light and heavy helicopter.

The White River National Forest has issued a closure order for the area around the Sylvan Fire.

Campers and others recreating in Sylvan Lake State Park and much of the surrounding lands have been evacuated. Much of the area in the vicinity of the fire has been closed, including Sylvan Lake State Park. Firefighters have taken steps to protect structures at the state park. Other infrastructure at risk includes a major powerline in the burn area.

The latest information is being posted at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7562/.