Stockton joins Compass as real estate technology company launches in Vail

Compass recently issued the following press on its launch in Vail with Tye Stockton joining the company:

Compass, the real estate technology company, recently announced its launch in Vail with premier luxury agent Tye Stockton joining the company. The expansion bolsters Compass’ presence in Colorado, which includes Denver, Boulder, Aspen and Telluride.

Tye Stockton

With over $855M in sales since forming The Stockton Group in 2014, Tye holds a significant portion of Vail’s market share and is currently ranked as the #1 individual broker in Vail by sales volume (Source: REAL Trends). Most recently, The Stockton Group was ranked #25 nationally on the small teams by volume list via REAL Trend’s “The Thousand: Best Real Estate Agents In America” based on 2019 transaction data. In 2020, The Stockton Group, including Tye and agents Patrick Barrett and Tom Dunn, closed more than $270 million in sales (Source: BrokerMetrics).

“Where I see my business going aligns with Compass’ vision of supporting its best-in-class network of top agents with cutting-edge, proprietary technology and tools,” said Tye Stockton. “I look forward to utilizing Compass’ already-built infrastructure to spend more time with my clients, set my team up for success and grow my business towards new milestones.”

Founded in 2012, Compass provides technology and services that help real estate agents grow their businesses and better serve their clients.

Tye has achieved several record-breaking sales in Vail, including the 2020 sales of 99 & 100 Vail Road for $57.25 million, which shortly followed the then record-breaking sale of 375 Mill Creek Circle for $24 million. Tye has represented more than $1.5 billion in transactions in his career and served as the lead listing agent on the $350+ million sellout of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Vail. Tye is passionate about giving back to the Vail community and serves as a board member for Bravo! Vail, Betty Ford Alpine Gardens and the Ski & Snowboard Club Vail.

“It’s an absolute honor to have Tye and The Stockton Group join Compass,” said Compass Central Division President Danielle Wilkie. “Tye’s move to Compass expands our top-notch network of agents in Colorado and around the country. I’m excited to supercharge Tye’s business with the Compass technology platform and support, and partner with him on innovation around the real estate experience in the Vail Valley and beyond.”

Compass launched its Aspen presence in April 2016 when it partnered with one of Aspen’s most successful real estate agents, Steven Shane. Compass entered Telluride in October 2018 as it welcomed top luxury agent Bill Fandel.

Tye will be joined at Compass by The Stockton Group’s agents Patrick Barrett and Tom Dunn, their Marketing Director Bari Wiens and team members Michelle Sanders and Danielle Huidekoper. The team’s official start date with Compass is Thursday, March 18th.