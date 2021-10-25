Steamboat teacher Lukens to run for House District 26 seat now held by Roberts

Meghan Lukens of Steamboat Springs last week issued the following press release on seeking the nomination from the Democratic Party to run for the newly configured state House District 26, including most of Eagle County, in the 2022 election:

Meghan Lukens

Meghan Lukens of Steamboat Springs is announcing her run for the State House of Representatives in the new House District 26 today. As currently proposed by the Independent Redistricting Commission, House District 26 would include the counties of Routt, Moffat, Rio Blanco, and part of Eagle.

House District 26 is currently represented by State Representative Dylan Roberts, who has announced his candidacy for the Colorado State Senate in Senate District 8.

Lukens is a long-time resident of Routt County and currently teaches social studies at Steamboat Springs High School, from which she graduated in 2011. She has a Master’s Degree in Leadership in Educational Organizations with a Principal’s Licensure and a Bachelor’s Degree in History, both from the University of Colorado. Before teaching at SSHS, she taught Advanced Placement (AP) US Government and Politics and also Economics at Peak to Peak Charter School in the Boulder Valley School District.

Lukens plans to bring her experience in the classroom to the Colorado State House of Representatives.

“I have always told my students that my favorite activities are learning and listening. We need more legislators who listen and learn. I’ve learned as a teacher, when we have challenges, the only way we can make progress is when we all come to the table and respect and honor each other’s views to come to a practical solution that meets everyone’s needs and progresses us forward,” said Lukens. “We need a voice that champions policies for today and tomorrow. I am the candidate for our future and our Colorado.”

Lukens plans to advocate for policies that support growing and diversifying our district-wide economies and workforce needs, specifically focusing on cost of living, childcare, affordable housing, and education. Additionally, she plans to focus on protecting water resources, preserving public lands, and supporting wildfire mitigation. She plans to work with community leaders and experts across Eagle, Moffat, Rio Blanco, and Routt counties to address these issues in a collaborative and communicative manner.

Lukens has secured endorsements from across House District 26 and the state of Colorado, including former State Representative Diane Mitsch Bush. “Meghan grew up in Routt County, so she knows and really cares about the issues facing us in NW Colorado,” Mitsch Bush said of Lukens. “She collaborates to come up with practical, evidence-based solutions that work. That is who Meghan Lukens is and what she will do for us. Meghan is dedicated, energetic, and has an exemplary work ethic. She will work every day for us, not for special interests. Meghan is a problem solver. She will roll up her sleeves and get to work for all of us.”

Routt County Commissioner Tim Redmond has also endorsed Lukens, saying, “I am excited to support Meghan Lukens. Her energy and vision along with love of Colorado will set her course. I look forward to hearing Meghan’s vision for our future.”

The general election for this seat is on November 8, 2022.

Endorsements from leaders across the state include:

Fmr. State Representative Diane Mitsch Bush

Colorado State Representative Edie Hooton, HD10

Colorado State Representative Judy Amabile, HD13

Commissioner Matt Scherr – Eagle County

Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney – Eagle County

Commissioner Beth Melton – Routt County

Commissioner Tim Redmond – Routt County

Moffat County School District School RE-1 Board President Jo Ann Baxter Steamboat Springs School District RE-2 Board President Kelly Latterman Steamboat Springs School District RE-2 Board Vice President Katy Lee Steamboat Springs School District RE-2 Board Secretary Lara Craig Steamboat Springs School District RE-2 Board Treasurer Kim Brack Steamboat Springs School District RE-2 Board Member Chresta Brinkman Town of Oak Creek Mayor Nikki Knoebel

Steamboat Springs City Council Member Robin Crossan