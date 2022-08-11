Solomon, Roberts, Lukens to attend Moving Mountains Eagle County election event

Moving Mountains Eagle County on Thursday issued the following press release on an election issues event Thursday, Aug. 18 in Eagle:

Matt Solomon

Moving Mountains Eagle County, Nonpartisan Small Donor Committee, is pleased to announce that Colorado legislative candidates Matt Solomon, Dylan Roberts, and Meghan Lukens will be joining moderator Kevin Brubeck at the Eagle County Building (500 Broadway, Eagle) next Thursday, August 18th, at 6 PM to discuss the key issues in this election. The event is open to the public in person and will be broadcast on High Five Access Media, both on Channel 5 locally and streaming online at highfivemedia.org. Residents are encouraged to send in questions for the candidates by video, voicemail, or email. To submit a question please visit movingmtns.co/events

Moving Mountains Eagle County is a nonpartisan small donor committee started by Gypsum resident Seth Levy in July 2022 with the goals of bringing level headed discussion to local politics, providing a voice for the 52% of Eagle County voters who are registered unaffiliated, and to break open the media induced partisan echo chambers that dominate political discourse. Find out more at movingmtns.co

Kevin Brubeck currently works as a financial advisor for Edward Jones and serves on the Town of Eagle Board of Trustees and as Head coach for the Special Olympics Alpine Skiing Team. Previously Kevin served as President of both Western Eagle Valley Rotary Club and the Eagle Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Matt Solomon is a candidate for the Colorado Senate in District 8. Formerly Matt was elected twice to serve on the Eagle Town Council and was the owner/operator of Alpine Arms. He is an author, river guide, and serves on the board for two local non-profits. Find out more at solomonforcolorado.com

Dylan Roberts

Dylan Roberts is a candidate for the Colorado Senate in District 8. Dylan is currently serving out his second full term as Representative for House District 26. In the House he has served as Chair of both the House Rural Affairs & Agriculture and Business Affairs & Labor committees as well as a member of the Water and Judiciary committees. Previously Dylan served as Deputy District Attorney for Eagle County. To learn more go to dylanroberts.org

Meghan Lukens is a candidate for the Colorado House of Representatives in District 26. Meghan currently serves as a social studies teacher at Steamboat Springs High School. Prior to teaching in Steamboat, she taught for a year at the American School in Kosovo and prior to that Meghan studied at CU Boulder where she was Captain of the Women’s Ice Hockey team. Learn more at meghanlukens.com

Megan Lukens

The other candidate for HD-26, Savannah Wolfson, was invited to participate but declined the invitation as did both candidates for the Eagle County Board of County Commissioners, Jeanne McQueeney and Brian Brandl. Should any of them change their mind they are encouraged to contact Moving Mountains Eagle County as soon as possible to make the proper arrangements.

With just over six weeks until ballots arrive in Eagle County PO Boxes, now is the time for voters to begin to really get to know the candidates on the ballot so that they can vote with an informed opinion and make the choice that is right for them.

Moving Mountains Eagle County is a nonpartisan small donor committee based in Gypsum, CO. For more information please contact Seth Levy at Seth@movingmtns.co or 970-343-2583.

The following is a separate event announcement from Solomon on the “Science of Reading” at the Avon Public Library at 2 p.m.:

When: Friday, August 12, 2pm

Where: Avon, CO Public Library

Matt Solomon is hosting Joyce Rankin from the State School Board to speak about the Science of Reading and its effect on elementary students in Colorado. This is an open meeting for parents and community members.

I would also like to ask if you could circulate the event or announce it so that we can offer ample notice to parents that would like to attend, learn, and be engaged with our State Education Leadership. Matt and Joyce are offering this free of charge in an effort to support our students, parents, and the tax paying community.

Please feel free to reach out directly with any questions or comments.

I look forward to seeing you there!

-Matt

www.solomonforcolorado.com