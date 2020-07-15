Slifer Smith & Frampton lists 1,000-plus-acre Colorado River Ranch for $19.25 million

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate on Tuesday put out the following press release on the listing of the 1,017-acre Colorado River Ranch for $19.25 million:

VAIL VALLEY, Colo. (July 14, 2020) – One of the last great working ranches along the Colorado River, the Colorado River Ranch (CRR), has been announced for sale. This thousand-acre retreat, while steeped in history, is also a vision of the future — a self-sufficient sanctuary in a spectacular setting, set apart from civilization but filled with modern first-class amenities, and close to airports and international mountain resorts. The lifeforce of these 1, 017 acres of working ranchland is two miles of the mighty Colorado River, which flows through the property as it shapes the landscape and nourishes the pastures — and makes CRR the only homestead with land on both sides of that storied river.

For all its rugged solitude, CRR is far from rustic. It’s a cohesive, architecturally significant luxury retreat created as a destination for full-time work, play and gathering, and offers state-of-the-art technology and five-star accommodations. Located 25 minutes from the Vail Valley Jet Center and Eagle Regional Airport, 50 miles from Vail, and 70 miles from Aspen, this private destination enjoys access to year-round outdoor adventures and a wealth of intellectual and cultural activities. Within the privacy of this historic enclave, CRR is a basecamp for family gatherings, corporate retreats, foundation events and all of the state’s sporting activities.

“Colorado River Ranch is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. It’s a legacy ranch. It is a true retreat, a secure and safe gathering place away from the crowds and fully immersed in the beauty of the Rockies,” says SSF broker Cathy Jones Coburn, who is co-listing the property with SSF’s Ann Abernethy. “It combines luxury with just the right amount of ‘Wild West’.”

Through miles of productive meadow, the Colorado River has carved dramatic canyons and nurtured wild forests, all of which embrace the ranch in natural beauty. Privacy, luxury and accessibility make CRR the perfect evolution of a modern lifestyle rooted in the legacy of the West. CRR is offered for $19,250,000 by Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate (SSF), the firm which has served Colorado’s mountain resort communities for nearly 60 years.

“This stunning property is a sanctuary for the soul. Whether you’re searching for a corporate retreat or a place to gather family, it provides nearly everything you need for a luxurious escape,” says Abernathy. “There’s a spirit here, you can feel it from the moment you step on the property.”

Located at the base of the Flattops Wilderness, CRR is surrounded by public lands for access to endless adventure and exploration. The property includes renovated buildings, wildlife habitats, ponds for fishing, and gardens. An all-natural cattle and hay production property, CRR has several hundred irrigated acres, and currently supports Wagyu cattle, horses, and more.

With accomplished land and ranch architect Tom Cole at the helm, CRR was transformed into a luxury mountain retreat in 2014. With millions spent on improvements, the property consists of several buildings, including the Red Barn, the main living space known as “the Bunkhouse,” a horse barn, a ranch manager residence, a golf shack, stables and garages.

Ideal for large gatherings, the Red Barn features two open-concept entertaining levels. Seamlessly combining indoor and outdoor living, both levels have a large glass garage door that open, with the lower level walking straight out to the river. Outside, ponds with cascading waterfalls and patios with firepits creates a soulful oasis. The barn is outfitted with all the amenities, including an outdoor shower, large media and entertaining area, a bar, gourmet kitchen, large dining space, and a deck looking up and down the river. For the golf aficionado, steps away is a renovated golf shack and private driving range with breathtaking views.

The 5,800-square-foot Bunkhouse is a luxurious mountain-modern, six-bedroom home with six and a half bathrooms. The design is open, with a natural flow between the bedrooms and common areas to intentionally gather family and guests into one central space. Materials throughout the home include raw steel, raw concrete, and wood – touchstones of a modern working ranch. The lower level includes an expansive recreation and media room, and wine cellar. All bedrooms on the main level overlook the river through floor-to-ceiling glass, for a perfect beginning and end to the day.

Much more than a barn, the 5,000 square foot Horse Barn is two levels, with the first level including an outdoor horse arena. Inside are several horse stalls, a custom tack room that has been called a “twentieth-century marvel” for its two fully pivoting walls that open up into the main space, plus much more. The upper-level loft area includes a large covered patio and custom bar overlooking the horse arena where guests can gather for private events.

CRR has a conservation easement, which was added to the property in 2008. The property has an additional building envelope that allows for a 7,000 to 8,000-square-foot primary residence or a fishing/hunting lodge as well as an option to build a bonus 1,500-square-foot structure.

For more information, visit coloradoriverranchland.com.