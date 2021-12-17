Shiffrin to race super-G in Val d’Isere

Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards said on Thursday she now plans to race in a women’s World Cup super-G in Val d’Isere, France after saying last Sunday she would skip the speed events there, including Saturday’s downhill.

Shiffrin

“I was not at all planning on going to Val d’Isere but we decided just last night to give it a go in the Super G… so here goes somethin’!” was posted on Shiffrin’s social media on Thursday. The super-G is scheduled for Sunday.

Shiffrin currently leads the overall World Cup chase by 90 points over Italian speed specialist Sofia Goggia and by 185 over tech specialist Petra Vlhova of Slovakia.

A three-time overall champion, Shiffrin is trying to tie former Vail resident Lindsey Vonn’s American record of four overall titles, something she was on track to do when COVID-19 derailed the 2020 World Cup season. Shiffrin is also just 11 wins behind Vonn on the all-time women’s World Cup victory list (71 to 82).

But the main impetus is likely the upcoming Winter Olympic Games set for February in Beijing, China.

Shiffrin has been on a roll in super-G, gaining invaluable overall points with several podiums, including at the World Championships in February. The vast majority of her career wins, however, have come in the tech events of slalom and giant slalom, including Olympic gold medals in both disciplines.