Shiffrin third again in St. Moritz super-G

Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards skis to third in the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women’s Super G in St. Moritz, Switzerland on Sunday. (Photo by Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards on Sunday finished on the podium in a World Cup super-G in St. Moritz for the second straight day, duplicating her performance from Saturday in a speed discipline she’s had little training in over the past two seasons.

Federica Brignone of Italy won the race with a time of 57.81 seconds, Elana Curtoni of Italy was second with a time of 57.92, and Shiffrin was third — .43 seconds back of Brignone at 58.24.

While Shiffrin has won before in super-G, it’s not in her technical comfort zone of slalom and giant slalom. Therefore, the points (60 for finishing third) are particularly valuable as she tries to match former Vail resident Lindsey Vonn’s American record of four overall World Cup titles.

Shiffrin now leads that chase with 525 points.

Sunday’s course was delayed and then shortened due to high winds, making it run less than a minute and adding technical challenges in difficult conditions.

Saturday’s winner, Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland, crashed through two layers of protective fencing near the bottom of the course but was not seriously injured. Shiffrin nearly missed the same gate but managed to saver her run.

Eleven of the 56 starters on Sunday did not finish.

Saturday’s runner-up, Lake Louise triple winner Sofia Goggia, was sixth.

Brignone’s win landed her the Italian women’s record for the most career victories, surpassing the great Deborah Compagnoni with 17 wins.

The women’s circuit now moves to Val d’Isere, France for a downhill and super-G, followed by two GS races the following weekend in Courchevel, France before the holiday break.

