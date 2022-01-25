Shiffrin fifth in final GS before Olympics

Defending Olympic giant slalom champion Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards on Tuesday finished fifth in the final World Cup GS before next month’s Beijing Winter Olympics, dropping from third after the first run.

Sara Hector of Sweden won the race by a scant .15 seconds, leapfrogging Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova, the first-run leader. Tessa Worley of France was third, and Federica Brignone of Italy was fourth.

Vlhova picked up 80 points for second, and Shiffrin netted 45 for fifth, allowing Vlhova to narrow the gap in the overall World Cup chase. Vlhova, the defending overall champion, now trails Shiffrin by just just 17 points, 1,009 to 1,026.

Speed specialist Sofia Goggia of Italy is third with 769 points but sat out Tuesday’s GS after recent downhill crashes have left her injured and trying to recover in time to defend her Olympic downhill title. Sweden’s Hector is now fourth in the overall chase with 682 points after picking up 100 for the win.

Shiffrin is seeking her fourth overall World Cup title, which would tie retired racer Lindsey Vonn’s American record. Shiffrin is also seeking to set a new American record with a third alpine gold next month at the Beijing Games.

The women finish the pre-Olympic portion of the World Cup schedule with a downhill and super-G in Garmisch this weekend.