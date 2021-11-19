Shiffrin battle through back issues, returns to World Cup action this weekend in Levi

Megan Harrod of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team on Thursday issued the following preview of this weekend’s World Cup slalom races in Levi, Finland, where Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards returns to action after winning the season-opening giant slalom in Soelden, Austria last month and battling through back spasms ever since:

Mikaela Shiffrin

After a prep period at Official Training Site Copper Mountain, Colo., two-time Olympic champion and six-time world champion Mikaela Shiffrin will lead a crew of five Americans into a pair of FIS World Cup slalom races this weekend. Athletes Paula Moltzan, Nina O’Brien, AJ Hurt, and Lila Lapanja, will join Shiffrin at the Finnish Lapland venue of Levi, Finland.

Last year, Shiffrin returned to World Cup competition after 300 days, following her father’s passing in February of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic, and back pain that kept her out of competition at Soelden, Austria. Shiffrin was second and fifth, respectively…but more importantly, she found joy in ski racing again. Heading into the weekend, Shiffrin has a career 45 slalom World Cup victories. Ingemar Stenmark owns the record for single discipline wins, with 46 victories, which Shiffrin can meet or exceed this weekend.

Despite a shortened prep period at Copper Mountain due to a back spasm, Shiffrin has some good training in her arsenal and will tap into historical success on this track heading into the weekend. Shiffrin comes into the weekend with seven podiums and four victories on the classic Levi Black slope. Winner takes home a prize reindeer—well, not literally home…as they live in Lapland—and Shiffrin has a small herd of reindeer, including Rudolph (2013), Sven (2016), Mr. Gru (2018), and Ingemar (2019).

Shiffrin will have Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova to fend off, as well as Austrian Katharina Liensberger, two athletes with excellent track records at the venue. Moltzan, who ended the 2020-21 season ranked 11th in slalom, will also look to make some big moves. O’Brien has posted solid World Cup top-10 results in both giant slalom and slalom and started the season off with a bang at the season opener in Soelden, Austria, in ninth place.

Moltzan, O’Brien, and Hurt have been in Europe for the long haul, training together and hanging together as a little traveling World Cup family. The group environment is electric as they head into the highly anticipated opening slalom series in Levi. Keep an eye on Lapanja—who scored World Cup points at the venue last year—and Hurt as well.

