Sebastian – Vail names Erving to head up food and beverage

The Sebastian – Vail recently issued the following press release announcing Kevin Erving to head up its food and beverage program:

The culinary team at The Sebastian – Vail is thrilled to welcome a local seasoned chef to head the food and beverage program at the resort. Kevin Erving of Eagle Vail Colorado will take over as Executive Chef of the resort’s signature restaurant, Leonora as well as the guest and local favorite Frost Bar in mid-February.

Growing up in the Pacific Northwest, Kevin began his culinary career with Four Seasons Resorts over 30 years ago as a 19-year-old cook shucking oysters and making salads. Chef Kevin’s career with The Four Seasons propelled him to progress his skills in premier locations such as The Ritz Carlton Chicago, The Four Seasons Vancouver, The Four Seasons Manele Bay and The Lodge at Koele on the tiny island of Lana’i, Hawaii.

Kevin and his family moved to the valley in 2014 to join The Four Seasons Vail in the coveted position of Executive Chef. In short order Kevin grew accolades in the successful enhancement of the resorts renowned restaurant Flame and ultimately conceptualizing and launching the Remedy Bar, an innovative dining experience in the promenade of the hotel.

Chef Kevin joins us from Beaver Creek’s luxurious Beano’s Cabin after 5 years as Executive Chef with impressive accolades including the complete transformation of Allie’s Cabins menu to a Northern Italian style.

Chef Kevin is passionate about food, quality, and the use of seasonal ingredients. “My philosophy on food is simple; treat each ingredient with the respect it deserves and don’t over complicate it.”

Bryan Austin, The Sebastian – Vail’s General Manager expressed his excitement with the addition of Kevin Erving stating “The resort is thrilled to welcome Kevin. Erving brings a level of talent and expertise that will elevate the creativity of the menu, growth of our internal team and overall culinary experience for guests and locals alike.”

For more information on Kevin Erving and the culinary program, please visit www.thesebastianvail.com.