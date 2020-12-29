Rincon Materials’ proposed sand, gravel supply facility focuses on environment, neighbors, future ranchettes

Rincon Partners, a company proposing a sand and gravel operation followed by a small commercial and residential development near Dotsero, issued the following press release on Monday:
DOTSERO, Colo. – Dec. 28, 2020 –A proposal to develop an environmentally-focused sand and gravel supply operation is the first step to bringing a long-contemplated vision of rural residential homes and first-ever commercial services to this expanding community at the eastern mouth of Glenwood Canyon and on the north side of Interstate 70.
Last year,Rincon Partners, LLC acquired 110 acres along the Union Pacific Railroad north of Interstate 70 in the Dotsero area and, after neighborhood outreach, submitted plans to Eagle County to develop that first step.
The previous owner of the property also contemplated a mining operation that was met with considerable pushback, and so Rincon spent the time conducting community outreach and meeting with County staff to receive feedback and address concerns, resulting in a new, unique and very different application that the Eagle County Planning Commission began reviewing on Dec. 2. The second hearing is Jan. 6, 2021. Namely, Rincon’s plan does not have asphalt or concrete plants as were previously proposed.
The application includes a request to approve a Special Use Permit for the aggregate mine and a Dotsero Community Plan exception.
The Rincon team says their request for an exception to the community plan is justified by the end results that have been contemplated since 2012:
Rincon principal, Michael Young, a nearly 30-year Eagle County resident and currently living in Dotsero, has over the past 20 years acquired 200 acres of land in the Dotsero area, including more than two miles of river frontage on the Eagle and Colorado rivers. Young says, as a resident and ongoing developer of the area, it is a priority for him and the proposed mine operation to be environmentally- and visually-sensitive, as well as compatible with neighbors and Colorado River users during the 10- to 12-year life span of mining activity and through a new industry standard of ongoing reclamation efforts.
“We are committed to the beautification and success of this very special community and lifestyle in Dotsero, the gateway to Eagle County,” adds Young. “I live here and these are my friends and neighbors – their values are my values.”
Young explains that to mitigate potential impacts of the excavation site, of the 110 acres, excavation will take place on 40 percent of the property only.
“Further, no more than 5 to 10 acres of mining ground will ever be disturbed at any one time: roughly nine acres of facilities area will be open and operating throughout the mine life. A new mining area will only be opened as reclamation is completed on finished mining areas.”
Other important project components, reflecting numerous plan changes, include:
“This is not a mining operation that will last in perpetuity,” says Young. “Our plan to mine in phases, reclaim as we go, and have a local source for the area’s ongoing construction projects versus relying on many trucks coming from outside the county. We want to put this land to work for the community, to develop it as part of this community, so that it can serve our community.”