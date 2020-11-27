Revely Vail starts Saturday

The Town of Vail on Friday issued the following press release about it Revely Vail celebration kicking off on Saturday:

Revely Vail, the kick-off of Vail’s welcome to the brilliance of winter, will be presented this season with a mix of stay-in family experiences and small celebrations with the utmost safety in mind. Activities begin Saturday, Nov. 28, with a virtual tree lighting which will be live streamed beginning at 4:50 p.m. to www.facebook.com/discovervailco. Hosted by Tricia Swenson, the tree lighting will feature live music, an appearance by Santa Claus and remarks from Mayor Dave Chapin.

To complement Saturday’s tree lighting, ornament-decorating art kits are being distributed through the lodges and from the Vail Village Welcome Center for a creative stay-in family activity. The ornament art kits are free and a video instruction is available at www.discovervail.com/craft. The Vail Village Welcome Center is located on the third level of the Vail Transportation Center. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Please follow the posted safety protocols when entering.

Revely Vail activities will continue through Dec. 11 with ambient music pop-ups in both Vail Village and Lionshead, ice skating shows, astronomy nights and more as safety circumstances allow. Visit www.discovervail.com/events for updates.

“We’re excited for the second year of Revely Vail – Welcome to the Brilliance of Winter,” said Mia Vlaar. “While we have modified our approach to ensure safety for Revely activities, we are still committed to celebrating the opening of Vail mountain with opportunities to surprise and delight everyone visiting our villages.”

Vail’s commitment to safety includes a mandatory mask zone in the pedestrian areas of Vail Village, Lionshead, Golden Peak and Cascade Village, as well as a new executive order limiting private gatherings and restaurant seating to single households only. For details, visit www.vailgov.com/maskon.