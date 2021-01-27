Registration set for Feb. 11 West Vail Master Plan virtual workshop on commercial area

The Town of Vail on Wednesday issued the following press release on the registration process for its virtual workshop on the commercial area component of the West Vail Master Plan:

Community members interested in taking part in a virtual workshop on the commercial area component of the West Vail Master Plan are invited to register in advance for one of two 90-minute discussions to be held on Thursday, Feb. 11. The sessions, one at 2 p.m. and repeated at 5:30 p.m., will be used to explore ideas presented by the planning team to reimagine and transform West Vail’s commercial area. During the workshop, attendees will review goals to provide housing in the commercial area, comment on physical design scenarios and discuss the area’s desired future business mix.

The purpose of the West Vail Master Plan is to re-envision planning, zoning and design options as well as transportation infrastructure, housing and economic development for the West Vail area. The planning process began in May 2020 and is expected to take between 12 and 18 months, with adoption of the plan by the Town Council in the spring/summer of 2021. The project team is currently in Phase 2 of the planning process, which focuses primarily on drafting and evaluating design options for the plan. Community engagement is a crucial component of this phase. As such, the project team has been soliciting input from the public at workshops on the three main components of the plan: housing, transportation, and the commercial area.

To ensure meaningful participation from attendees, registration for the upcoming virtual workshops is capped at 20 participants per session. Workshops on transportation in West Vail took place in December and workshops on housing in West Vail took place in January. Community members have been asked to sign up for their preferred topic only so that as many people as possible can have the opportunity to participate in a workshop and provide feedback.

Registration for the virtual transportation sessions on Feb. 11 are available here:

EngageVail.com serves as the hub for the West Vail Master Plan process with information about the project, timelines, an existing conditions analysis, survey results, project updates and more.

The project team is led by Gabby Voeller, Senior Community Planner at SE Group.

For more information, contact Matt Gennett, Community Development Director, at 970-479-2146 or email mgennett@vailgov.com.