Public lands, renewable energy champion Donovan to take on ‘drill, baby, drill’ Boebert in CD3

Two-term state Sen. Kerry Donovan, a former Vail Town Council member and Democrat, made it official Thursday morning, tweeting out what had been widely reported on Wednesday — that she is running for Congress in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. That seat is currently held by controversial Republican Lauren Boebert.

Thursday morning, Donovan tweeted: “It’s official! I’m running for Congress against Lauren Boebert. We need a Congresswoman who understands that real toughness isn’t what you wear on your hip. Real toughness is what you get done for other people. Watch our launch video & donate here: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/coloradans-for-kerry-donovan-1?refcode=twittervideo“

Donovan followed that with this tweet: “Defeating Lauren Boebert will be a tough race. But I’m not afraid of tough races — I’ve won them before. We can’t lose this one, folks. If you’re with us, sign up here: https://kerrydonovanforcongress.com/”

Donovan, who runs a family ranch in Eagle County, has been a staunch advocate of renewable energy and combating climate change, while simultaneously championing the preservation of public lands.

However, it remains to be seen whether Eagle County will still be in Boebert’s CD3 after a redistricting process that’s expected to redraw district lines and possibly add an eighth congressional district.

Boebert is a staunch advocate of fossil fuels and calls the expansion of wilderness protections on public lands a federal land grab. Her husband previously worked in the oil and gas industry, and Boebert’s campaign platform proudly pushed out the old Sarah Palin chesnut, “Drill, baby, drill.”

This despite recent polling from controversial right-leaning pollster Zogby showing a vast majority of Republicans support wilderness expansion such as the recently reintroduced Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act.

Here’s a press release on that Zogby polling:

Washington, DC- From December 15-17th of 2020, internationally recognized polling firm Zogby Strategies conducted a series of polls commissioned by Citizens for the Republic, the 501c4 political action committee established by President Ronald Reagan.

In Colorado, Zogby Strategies polled 403 respondents with a margin of error of +/-4.5 percentage points. The topline results below reveal Coloradan’s attitudes towards the proposed legislation of “The Colorado Outdoor Recreation & Economy Act” or CORE Act, as well as conservation policy as a whole:In Colorado support for Congressional Representatives to advocate for the passage of the CORE Act received 84% overall support, including 77% of Republicans.

Seventy five percent of likely voters who self-identified as hunters, 81% of fishermen, and 83% of water enthusiasts were in support of the passage of the CORE Act – as well as 75% of current gun owners. Nine in ten likely Colorado voters (90%) agreed that “essential American rivers should be protected and preserved for future generations,” including 76% of Republican voters.

More than 82% of Republican likely voters in the state of Colorado agreed that they would “like to see their representatives in Congress take action to support relevant legislation that strengthens the defense of your state’s rivers and land areas from potentially harmful industrialization and pollution.” Eighty five percent of the likely voters polled believe it is possible to “preserve the state’s rivers and drinking water while at the same time allowing for some reasonable economic development.”

Again, these high percentages were reflected across the board as well as within major portions of the Republican base. Over ninety percent of voters (94%) said that the issue of preserving the state’s rivers and drinking water is either very or somewhat important to them.

John Zogby, founder and Senior Partner at Zogby Strategies summarized the firm’s findings by stating the following: “The proposed legislation of the CORE Act resonated with Coloradans, especially conservatives who enjoy the many outdoor activities available within these designated areas. The results of the survey display thatConservationist policy such as this would be undoubtedly well received by likely voters within the state. ” CFTR continues to work tirelessly to promote the American ideals of conservatism and conservation. Their recent efforts have focused on maintaining the beautiful natural landscapes of our country, by defending public lands that are threatened by unnecessary wide scale destruction and industrialization.”