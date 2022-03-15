Protecting yourself amid rising state crime rates

The Vail (Gore Creek) Valley (Unsplash photo).

The Vail Valley and its towns remain one of the safest areas of Colorado. Despite this, crime rates are rising across the state according to Out There Colorado, and Vail Valley is no exception. Of most concern are rises in burglary rates, which are consistent across the state. Protecting your home from burglars is important; it protects your personal safety, gives you peace of mind, and maintains the protection of your belongings. There are three key steps to take in creating proper protection.

Defending yourself

The best equipped anti-burglary systems can still be bypassed, and that’s when you have to consider protection for yourself and your family. That often means firearms, specifically a tactical device that can be quickly and safely operated, and Colorado as a state is broadly supportive of gun owners, enforcing stand your ground via statute and having little in the way of gun control. It’s important to store your weapons properly if you have them, however. As American Progress highlights, properly secured weapons are still effective in deterring burglars, but will prevent mishaps such as the firearm itself being stolen, or the firearm being accidentally operated by, for instance, a child. Remember the inherent power associated with weapons, and treat them with the respect they require.

Setting up security

Personal protection should be the first step. Following that, look at defending your home through security measures. One huge benefit of the most recent wave of the digital revolution has been easy access to home security devices. Several ranges of easily-installed personal protection are now available on the market, and they create on-demand feeds for live owners through alarms, smart doorbells, motion sensors and security lights, all without requiring the extensive installation that classic CCTV systems demand. This is arguably the best way to get your home security system up and running – and quickly – and it’s easy to boot. One thing you should consider, however, is the data privacy of these systems. As Forbes highlights, poor digital protections for these systems will give criminals a very easy way into your home and your private networks; protecting yourself from this angle is important.

Cyber security

The subject of cyber attacks is high on the agenda in Vail Valley. The Vail Symposium recently held a seminar on cybersecurity, according to the Vail Daily, highlighting the very human impact of cyber attacks and how they can impact everyday people – not just businesses and utilities. Cyber security is as much about your personal and home security as any other factor. Protecting your identity stops you from being targeted by criminals, and it will make sure your home is secure, too. Practice proper online digital hygiene, protect your personal info, and keep software up to date inside the home – especially when using digital home security devices.

Colorado is experiencing an increase in crime. Making your home a castle will ensure that you’re not cherrypicked for victimization. Nothing is ever foolproof, but making yourself as difficult a target as possible will help to improve your safety.