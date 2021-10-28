Preparing your Vail Valley home for the winter

Early-season snowpack has hit Denver, now sitting at 296% of normal with Gunnison headwaters at a whopping 831% of normal. Indeed, many mountain locations have received over two feet of snow thanks to numerous storms throughout October. With another cold front due to hit next week, more snow and wind to the mountains can be expected. Winter weather advisories are also issued for the San Juan mountains, Silverton, Wolf Creek, Aspen and Steamboat. The l-70 near the Eisenhower-Johnson tunnel and Vail Pass is also expected to have issues during heavy snowfall rates. Regardless of how cold the weather gets, by preparing their homes properly for the winter, Vail Valley residents can keep themselves warm and clear of problems like blocked gutters that can cause problems in cold weather.

Seal your home from drafts

Vail Valley is no stranger to high winter winds, which can even exceed 100mph. Residents should therefore make sure their homes are kept warm and free from drafts by sealing up any cracks and holes with caulk. Windows are also often responsible for pesky drafts, so any spaces between walls and frames should similarly be sealed. Ideally, double-glazing offers improved insulation and retains more heat, leading to lower energy bills. However, single-glazing can be reinforced with inexpensive temporary insulation film kits.

Servicing household appliances

Heating systems, water heaters, and all household appliances need to be in tip-top condition and ready to work overtime during the Colorado winter months. An experienced professional should ideally be called to perform annual maintenance checks on residential water heaters and furnaces. Alternatively, any broken or malfunctioning appliances can be repaired by a Denver-based appliance repair service. Professional repair services offering upfront flat-fee prices with no surprise fees can provide homeowners with affordable cost and extra peace of mind.

Cleaning the gutters

Cleaning the gutters isn’t best left for the spring. It’s an essential home maintenance task that should be performed during the colder months; when your gutters are clear of leaves and fall debris, snowmelt and water is free to flow away from your property’s exterior. Clean, well-maintained gutters keep your roof dry. However, when your gutters are blocked, ice damming may occur. You can either clean them yourself or hire a landscaping company to do the job for you.

By properly winterizing their homes, Vail Valley residents can get themselves ready for the next cold spell. Sealing against drafts, servicing appliances, and cleaning the gutters are key tasks that will keep in the warmth and avoid problems caused by the cold.