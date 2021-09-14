Neguse locks in path to citizenship for Dreamers in Build Back Better Act

The office of U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, whose district includes Vail, issued the following press Tuesday on securing a path to citizenship for Dreamers and others and gun violence prevention measures in the Build Back Better Act:

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse

After a 13 hour markup yesterday in the House Judiciary Committee, Congressman Joe Neguse, Vice Chair of the Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship, has secured a path to citizenship for Dreamers, TPS recipients and farmworkers and robust gun violence prevention funding in the Build Back Better Act. Last week, Congressman Neguse led members of the Congressional Black Caucus urging inclusion of the pathway to citizenship provision in the plan. Neguse also specifically requested funding for the community violence prevention program.



“As a member of the House Judiciary Committee, I was proud to secure essential provisions in the Build Back Better Act to provide certainty and stability for young Dreamers and protect our communities through robust gun violence prevention funding,” said Congressman Joe Neguse. “Over the course of the pandemic, millions of undocumented immigrants served on the frontlines, playing vital roles in the country’s pandemic survival. Providing a pathway to citizenship for those living in the shadows will bring tremendous economic benefit and ensure those whose home is America can continue building their lives here.”



“Far too many communities across the nation, including in Colorado, mourn lost loved ones and are healing from tragic incidents in places they love,”continued Neguse. “Congress must use every legislative tool available to fund a comprehensive agenda to protect Americans from the pain, agony, and financial toll of gun violence.”



Background:



The son of African refugees, Congressman Neguse has long advocated for immigration reform and is a dedicated supporter of immigrants and Dreamers. In July, he wrote a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas seeking answers regarding months-long DACA renewal processing delays. The current backlog of over 55,000 cases, he argued, is unacceptable and prevents Dreamers from achieving the economic security that the program was meant to provide. During his first term, Neguse argued passionately on the floor for a permanent path to citizenship for dreamers and brought a DACA student from Colorado State University to the State of the Union as his guest.



​​Congressman Neguse has consistently called for common-sense gun reform, including a federal assault weapons ban, universal background checks, and funding for violence prevention programs. In August, Neguse introduced the Secure Background Checks Act to address the loophole that was exploited during a 2019 incident in Colorado in which a background check failed to confirm Sol Pai’s eligibility to purchase a gun in her home state. The bill would secure federal background checks and help keep communities safe.