Native Roots pushes for higher voter turnout with election offer of 1-cent joints

Looking for a burning reason to vote this off-year election (other than the obvious incentive of keeping right-wing, anti-science, religious fundamentalists from taking over our public schools)? Well, put this in your pipe and smoke it (sort of).

If you vote on the burning issues in Eagle County’s coordinated mail-ballot election by 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2, you can burn one for just one penny courtesy of Native Roots in EagleVail. That’s right, one cent gets you a joint, spliff, blunt, bone or a pre-roll (as the pot shops call them), but only if you vote.

And here’s the deal, even if you just moved here for ski season, as long as you’re at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen who moved here at least 22 days prior to Nov. 2, you’re eligible to vote and can register and vote right up till the end of the day on Tuesday. Go to the Eagle County clerk’s site for more details. Go figure, you can vote or join the military if you’re 18, but you can’t legally drink or smoke ganja.

Native Roots in EagleVail told RealVail.com that its statewide “buds for ballots” deal is part of the chain’s efforts across Colorado to reward 21-year-old registered voters for participating in the most essential civic duty – voting on critical issues such as our local school board race, the Avon recall debacle or statewide ballot initiatives such as a proposed marijuana tax. They’re not telling you how to vote: just vote.

And while it would be nice if you could come in through the end of election day with some proof that you actually voted, the marijuana retailer that launched right here in Eagle County understands that mail-in voters don’t get “I Voted” stickers. Sure, you can show them your Eagle County BallotTrax text showing them you voted, but it’s really just an honor system.

They will put you into their system showing you collected your one-cent pre-roll for voting, because it’s a one-one-cent-joint-per-voting-customer limit, but then you’re good to go. The deal, which requires no additional purchase, is good through the end of election day. Call the EagleVail store at (970) 470-4079.

For those of you still reading and wondering if it’s wise to promote voting on school board issues by linking elections to marijuana, please read this story written by Real Vail for the now-defunct Parent’s Handbook back in 2015.

The “buds for ballots” giveaway at Native Roots dispensary locations across the state (note stores in buzzkill Colorado Springs are medical marijuana patients only):

The dispensary of course isn’t asking questions about how you may have voted, but if they happen to draw out voters with a lower propensity toward voting for, let’s say, marijuana tax increases, that’s a side effect we suspect they can live with. As readers know, turnout for this year’s off-year elections is shaping up to be quite poor, so every vote including stoner votes have the potential to count for considerably more than average.

