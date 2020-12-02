Minturn County Road bridge closed Dec. 7-11 for assembly of new utility bridge

The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District on Wednesday put out the following press release on the closure of County Road bridge in Minturn:

County Road bridge in Minturn, between U.S. Highway 24 and the railroad tracks, will be closed 24 hours a day from 7 a.m. Dec. 7 to 5 p.m. Dec. 11 to allow for assembly of a new utility bridge associated with Eagle River Water & Sanitation District’s wastewater collection system improvement project.

The public is asked to avoid the northern end of County Road, due to heavy machinery and construction activity in the project area. Signs on County Road advise travelers to go south to access Highway 24 from Main Street.

Once assembled, crews will place the new bridge downstream of the County Road vehicle bridge, in preparation for a new larger sewer main to be installed next spring. The new main will replace the existing aerial sewer crossing, which is more than 50 years old.

This work is the first phase of a multi-year wastewater infrastructure improvement project in the Dowd Junction area, between the County Road bridge and the Gore Valley Trail bridge. The new main will increase the reliability of the district’s wastewater collection system, and its larger diameter will add capacity to accommodate future growth projections within the town of Minturn. Also, the project will remove man-made structures from the river channel and floodplain.

The County Road bridge will reopen once the new utility bridge is in place, no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 11.

For more information, contact district customer service at 970-477-5451.