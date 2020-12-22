Maya at Westin Riverfront offering tented patio dining, refreshed winter menu

Maya at The Westin Riverfront on Monday put out the following press release on the winter menu it’s now serving in a heated tent on its patio in Avon:

AVON, Colo. (Dec. 21, 2020) – Maya at The Westin Riverfront is excited to now be serving a refreshed Winter Menu in both its socially distanced dining room and on the patio in a heated tent overlooking the Eagle River.

New items now on the Winter Maya menu include three different types of Ceviche – Camarón, Mariscos & Salmon, seven different flavors of Mexico City Street Tacos and several new entrees starting at $24, including a Steakhouse Ribeye and a Seafood Chile Relleno.

Maya will also be serving a special Christmas Brunch on Friday, Dec. 25th from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.. Offering a modern approach to nostalgic Americana favorites, Maya’s Christmas Brunch will feature a curated selection of holiday beverages, including a special Mexican Hot Chocolate from Chef Angel Munoz. The à la carte menu features a mix of classic brunch favorites and sharable dishes, including a ‘Tis the Season Salad, Biscuits & Gravy, Chilaquiles Verdes and Crepes, with entrées starting at $20. Festive dessert options include Red Velvet Tres Leches, Churros and Santa’s Cookies. Special Children’s menu available.

Reservations are highly recommended. To make a Maya Christmas Brunch reservation, please visit https://resy.com/cities/avnc/maya-mexican-grill-tacos-and-tequila.

Maya serves Happy Hour daily from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. with a wide variety of fantastic specials, including $8 margaritas, $6 beers, $4 Mexican Street Tacos and $6 Mexican tapas like Maya Carnitas Nachos and Shrimp Flautas.

And don’t forget to Seize the Summit this ski season: Show us that you skied 20,000 vertical feet in 1 day to enjoy a free margarita, glass of wine or draft beer in Maya!

For more information on both in-person & to-go dining at Maya, please visit www.riverfrontdining.com.

Located inside Avon’s award-winning Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, Maya pours more than 150 agave-based spirits and house-infused tequilas and features an expansive terrace with stunning Beaver Creek views and outdoor fire pits. The Westin Riverfront offers complimentary on-site valet parking for Maya diners and bar patrons, based on availability.