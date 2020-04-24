I-70 Vail resurfacing project starts Monday; speed limits to be strictly enforced

The Town of Vail on Friday put out the following press release about a major Interstate 70 resurfacing project that starts on Monday:

Starting Monday, April 27, CDOT and contract partner Elam Construction will begin a resurfacing project on I-70 from mile marker 172 to 187 through Vail. The project has an anticipated completion date of October 2020.

This project will include an asphalt overlay, maintenance repairs to several bridge-decks and installing guardrail that meet the new safety standard requirements. The overlay will add approximately 10 years of life to the highway, a smoother road surface and will eliminate ruts and road damage. Crews will focus on repairing bridge joints and weak spots to the bridge-decks to strengthen and increase the durability of the infrastructure while the new guardrail will be 31” high instead of 27” high, to help vehicles remain on the road. These improvements will make the highway safer for the traveling public.

Additional work includes rumble strip installation, striping, drainage improvements, sign installation and erosion control.

Motorists can expect east and westbound single lane closures, 10-15 minute delays and minor detours on the bike path. The project will be in operation Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Those seeking more information about this project, or with questions or comments, can reach the project team at 970-456-1361 or email highwayoverlay@gmail.com. The project website is at https://www.codot.gov/projects/i70-vaileasttowestresurfacing.