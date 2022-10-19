Holy Cross Energy announces lottery for sustainable solar program

Holy Cross Energy on Tuesday issued the following press release on a lottery for its sustainable solar program:

As their members’ desire for clean, renewable energy continues to grow, HCE has announced the expansion of its Income-Qualified Community Solar Program and open enrollment period for members. The program, re-branded as Sustainable Solar, allows qualifying HCE members access to renewable solar energy without the associated up-front costs.

With the addition of the Adam Palmer Community Solar Garden coming online in the summer of 2022, the program is now able to provide 90 members with access to solar energy. Members selected for the program by lottery will receive a bill credit (covering roughly half of their electric bill) from the energy produced by their assigned portion of the solar array for two years. After two years, the application period and lottery will open again.

To qualify for the program, applicants must be current HCE members, and their total household income must be at, or below, 80% of their county’s median income (see table below). Household income is a total of all income earned, before taxes, from all adults living in the home. The application period opened on September 1 and will end on November 30. Members will be notified in January if they are selected for the program.

New in 2022, members may bypass the income-verification process if they have previously qualified for LEAP (Colorado’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) or live in affordable housing in Garfield, Eagle or Pitkin County. These members will still need to apply to be entered into the lottery.



“We recognize that many of our members may not have the resources to access clean energy,” said Jenna Weatherred, Vice President of Community & Member Relations at HCE. “The expansion of our Sustainable Solar program is one step towards clean energy access for all, including those most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.”

The lottery for HCE’s 2023/2024 Sustainable Solar Program will close on November 30. Visit www.holycross.com/income-qualified-solar for more information and to fill out an application.

2022 INCOME GUIDELINES