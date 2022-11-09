Heavy snow forecast for Vail just ahead of opening day on Friday

Snowcats in action at Vail on Tuesday (Vail Facebook photo).

A winter storm is set to move into the Vail area and deposit up to nine inches of new snow Wednesday night into Thursday — just in time for opening day at Vail Mountain on Friday, Nov. 11.

“Wednesday will be dry through midday with gusty winds at both the ridges and the valleys,” Opensnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote on Tuesday. “On Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening, snow will fall heavily for a few hours, then snow showers will continue through Thursday with reasonably exciting snow accumulations.”

Exciting as in six to nine inches at Vail.

“The cats are out! Grooming is putting a nice groom on some of our upper mountain runs, and track packing others, to make the most out of the winter storm arriving tomorrow!” Vail Mountain officials wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

As of 6:30 Tuesday evening, the resort had offered no additional information on what ski terrain and lifts will be open starting Friday morning. Check the ski area’s website for the latest.

The Town of Vail on Tuesday issued the following press release on parking:

Paid parking in Vail’s parking structures and outlying lots will coincide with the start of Vail Mountain’s 2022-2023 ski and snowboard season, which is scheduled for Nov. 11. Town of Vail bus service will also increase on Friday.

To see this year’s rates and rate calendar, visit www.vailgov.com/winterparking. New this year is the designation of peak and non-peak days, with all Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting in mid-December through March, as well as a number of holidays, designated as peak days. Daily rates will be higher on those days. In addition, daily rates now include one free hour of parking depending on time of entry, a change from last year’s two free hours. Parking remains free for vehicles that enter the structure after 3 p.m. and exit by 4 a.m.

The town’s parking passes are available for purchase online at www.vailgov.com/parkingpasses and provide discounts for employees and locals over the standard daily rates. Passes also include two free hours of parking on non-peak days, depending on time of entry. Those who need help navigating the new online system can call 970-479-2104 or visit the Town of Vail’s Parking Pass Office from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday on the lower level of the Vail Municipal Building, 75 S. Frontage Road. Because employee and local passes require verification, it can take up to three business days for these passes to be issued so parkers are asked to plan ahead.

Those with remaining balances on last year’s value cards can also come to the parking office to receive reimbursement, bring your old value card or an ID. Amounts of up to $100 will be paid out in cash. Value card holders with balances over $100 will be mailed a check.

To coincide with the opening of Vail Mountain, Vail Transit has added service to West Vail, Lionsridge Loop, Ford Park and intown routes to supplement the early winter season prior to implementation of the full winter schedule on Dec.12 which will include West Vail Express service from West Vail Frontage Road parking every 20 minutes via the Sandstone interchange during morning peak hours.

For information on parking operations such as rates and locations, call 970-479-2445. Information on parking passes including costs and descriptions can be found at www.vailgov.com/parking. For information on bus schedules, call 970-479-2178 or visit www.vailgov.com/transportation-services.

