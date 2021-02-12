Grand Hyatt Vail launches Grand Gestures Initiative to support local causes

The lift to Vail Mountain at the Grand Hyatt Vail.

The Grand Hyatt Vail issued the following press release about its Grand Gestures initiative:

Situated on one-third of a mile along Gore Creek at the base of Vail Mountain, Grand Hyatt Vail debuts its Grand Gestures initiative launching this winter to raise awareness and funds for charitable causes within the Vail Valley whose fundraising efforts were disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fostering Hyatt’s purpose of care in the local community, Grand Hyatt Vail’s winter Grand Gestures recipients encompass organizations supporting pediatric health, arts, culture, education and shelter including Ski Fast Foundation, Vail Valley Foundation and Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley.

“We know that many of our local charities haven’t been able to fundraise in their traditional ways during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to partner with them to help raise funds to support our community,” states Ashley Okamura, Director of Events for Grand Hyatt Vail and Vail native.



The Grand Gestures initiative devotes a day of giving throughout the resort for each cause and features the following in an expansive setting primed for social distancing:

Percentage of proceeds from all food and beverage sales in the resort’s signature restaurant Gessner, Fireside Lounge, The Market and the al fresco Cascade Village Square including Gore Creek Kitchen, Bonfire + Ice Bar, private yurt reservations and service to outdoor fire pits

Themed, complimentary al fresco ice skating in Cascade Village Square from 3 – 9 p.m.

Percentage of proceeds from resort retail shops including Venture Sports and The Spa at Grand Hyatt Vail

Percentage of proceeds from local pop-up shops participating in Grand Gestures including clothing boutique Wild Heart Colorado, art by Agostina and more

All proceeds from bidding on donated items including signature jewelry from Vail’s Golden Bear and more



Grand Gestures Winter Recipients



Ski Fast Foundation | February 27, 2021

Founded by Vail Valley native, Campbell Sullivan, Ski Fast Foundation’s mission is to assist and support pediatric cancer patients with sarcoma cancers. Campbell created Ski Fast Foundation to help fellow kids with cancer. Diagnosed with CIC-DUX4 Sarcoma in 2017, she has been battling for four years, and her goal is to inspire others facing similar circumstances and offer financial aid to help pursue their dreams. Funds raised support scholarship recipient patients as they strive to return to their pre-diagnosis extracurricular passions in sports, the arts, music, science and more, both during and post-treatment.

To reserve ice skating, click here. For special room rates for this event, reserve online.



Vail Valley Foundation | March 6, 2021

The mission of the Vail Valley Foundation is to enhance the quality of life in the Vail Valley and showcase the community to a global audience through arts, athletics and education. Funds supporting the arts include producing the Vail Dance Festival, operating the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail and the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek and presenting free summer concerts; athletics including producing the annual Birds of Prey ski races and GoPro Mountain Games and education including operating the YouthPower365’s community and school-based programming from entry to graduation.

To reserve ice skating, click here. For special room rates for this event, reserve online.



Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley | March 13, 2021

Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley’s mission is to bring people together to build homes, communities and hope. Its efforts help local families achieve strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter. To date, more than 87 habitat homeowners have built or improved their home through Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley. All funds raised will support building homes for families in Eagle County.

To reserve ice skating, click here. For special room rates for this event, reserve online.



“We are so grateful for the partnership and support from the Grand Hyatt Vail team,” shares Campbell Sullivan, founder of Ski Fast Foundation. “Money raised at this event will go towards future scholarships. Since our establishment in 2020, we have already awarded scholarships to 12 sarcoma warriors. These scholarships have helped recipients in resuming their passions including learning adaptive sports and returning to competitive dance, study abroad programs, cooking classes and nursing school. As our organization continues to grow, our goal is to fund pediatric cancer research in the future.”



“Our team was inspired to create the Grand Gestures charitable initiative in lieu of being able to host a holiday fundraising event to support Ski Fast Foundation due to COVID-19,” states Grand Hyatt Vail’s General Manager, Dan Johnson. “Despite the challenges presented to forego a grand scale event, creativity and a passion to contribute to causes meaningful to us led the team here, and we are proud and honored to help support these worthy endeavors.”



To learn more about Grand Hyatt Vail, visit www.grandhyattvail.com or speak with a resort ambassador regarding the Grand Gestures initiative by calling 970.476.1234.