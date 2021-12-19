Goggia wins again as Shiffrin finishes fifth

Italy’s Sofia Goggia won her fifth straight World Cup race on Sunday, claiming a super-G at Val d’Isere, France by .33 seconds over Ragnihild Mowinckel of Norway and building on her overall World Cup lead over Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards, who wound up fifth.

Elana Curtoni of Italy was third to fill out the podium.

Shiffrin, who originally was not going to race this weekend but changed her mind for the super-G, was .75 seconds back and earned 45 points as she tries to tie former Vail resident Lindsey Vonn’s American record of four overall World Cup titles.

Goggia now lead that chase 635 to 570.

The women now head to Courchevel, France for a pair of giant slalom races.