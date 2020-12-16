Free COVID-19 community testing sites available in Avon, Breckenridge, Vail

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, in conjunction with Vail Health, recently issued the following press release on free COVID-19 testing in Avon, Vail and Breckenridge:

Vail Health, with the help of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), has opened three FREE COVID-19 community testing sites in the cities of Avon, Breckenridge, and Vail. The Breckenridge site, opening on Dec. 14, is a relocation of Vail Health’s Frisco testing site.

These sites require an appointment for a test. Same day appointments are available, and these sites only provide diagnostic tests (without seeing a provider). To set up an appointment, please send your full name, cell phone number, and photo ID to the associated location’s email below:

Avon: Colorado Mountain Medical, 50 Buck Creek Road (outdoor trailer), Monday – Sunday (daily), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Email covidscreening@cmmhealth.org

Vail: Vail Health, 181 W. Meadow Drive, (trailer behind current ER); Parking: Pull up to concierge), Monday – Sunday (daily), 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Email Vailcovidtesting@vailhealth.org

Breckenridge: Vail Health/Summit, 103 South Harris Street, (BGV Community Center Speak Easy Theatre), Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Email Summitcovidtesting@vailhealth.org

“We are thankful for this partnership with CDPHE that allows us to provide free COVID-19 testing to our Eagle and Summit County communities,” said Vail Health President and CEO Will Cook. “Since March, at Vail Health, we have taken an aggressive, proactive approach to testing, offering testing to anyone who needs it and continuously exploring ways to optimize our testing process and capabilities, including bringing the testing in-house at our Vail Health Lab.”

“Our goal in the Vail Health Lab has been to expand our in-house testing capabilities to keep all testing in the community,” said Mark Joffrion, Director of Laboratory Services at Vail Health. “We now have the ability to process COVID tests with turnaround times of 24-36 hours. This couldn’t be done without the dedication and amazing work by the lab team.”

The state encourages all Coloradans who need or want to get a COVID-19 test to go to any of the many community testing sites and events like these located throughout the state.

There are numerous state-sponsored community testing sites across the state, as well as dozens of locations offered by private providers. They are free, convenient, and do not require a doctor’s note, identification, or insurance. The state’s website has a list of locations.

People with symptoms should always get tested immediately. Symptoms include:

Fever or chills.

Cough.

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

Fatigue.

Muscle or body aches.

Headache.

New loss of taste or smell.

Sore throat.

Congestion or runny nose.

Nausea or vomiting.

Diarrhea.

At the request of some local partners, CDPHE is supporting mobile test sites, long-term testing sites, and pop-up community testing events to ensure everyone has access to COVID-19 tests. The state will continue to work with local partners to meet community testing needs in a manner that best serves their residents.

While testing is an important tool in the COVID-19 response, the state cautions that a negative test doesn’t mean it’s OK to meet in large gatherings or bypass other public health orders, like wearing a mask. All Coloradans need to mask up, physically distance, interact only with members of their own households, and stay home while sick.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.