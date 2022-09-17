Former GOP attorney general Coffman endorses Democrat Weiser for reelection

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, a Democrat, received an endorsement from his Republican predecessor Thursday in his bid for reelection.

AG Phil Weiser

Cynthia Coffman, who served as the state’s attorney general from 2011 to 2015, said Weiser earned her support even though they don’t agree on every policy or legal issue.

“He is respected among his fellow attorneys general as a collaborative leader who hasn’t been drawn into base partisan battles that threaten pragmatic problem solving,” she said in a statement. “He is an influential voice in the national attorney general community because he is an independent thinker not susceptible to the sway of special interest groups.”

Coffman specifically applauded Weiser’s work in school safety, domestic violence and sexual assault prevention, substance abuse treatment and childhood sexual abuse recovery.

Coffman joined a number of Republicans backing Weiser over his opponent, John Kellner, the district attorney in the 18th Judicial District. Weiser’s other across-the-aisle endorsements include former Colorado House Speaker Russ George, former Colorado Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Love Kourlis and former Westminster Mayor Herb Acheson.

Cynthia Coffman

“We are stronger as Coloradans when we work together with a spirit of true collaboration to develop the best solutions to our challenges. I am honored to have Cynthia’s support as well as that from other respected Republicans and Independents who have endorsed my re-election,” Weiser said in a statement.

Colorado voters will begin to receive their mail-in ballots in October.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Colorado Newsline, which is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Colorado Newsline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Quentin Young for questions: info@coloradonewsline.com. Follow Colorado Newsline on Facebook and Twitter.